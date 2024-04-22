Chiefs woes deepen with third loss on the trot

Squandering their chances of finishing in the top eight by the end of the campaign in the process, struggling Kaizer Chiefs suffered their third successive defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium yesterday.
Bay skipper Simphiwe Mcineka scored the match's only goal to sink Chiefs, who are now winless in their last five outings. The defeat also elbowed the Soweto club out of the top eight bracket, sending them to the 10th spot.
Chiefs were a better team in the first half but indecisiveness proved their undoing in the final third. The first real chance of the game fell to Mduduzi Shabalala in the 16th minute, one versus one with Bay goalkeeper Salim Magoola. The Ugandan international smartly used his leg to thwart Shabalala's effort.
The win saw Bay move to 20 points, boosting their chances of escaping relegation.
As much as Chiefs were dominant, they struggled with ball retention and that was mainly because their midfielders – Siyathemba Sithebe and Sibongiseni Mthethwa – were not close enough to each other to launch a way forward. However, they compensated that by not keeping the ball too much.
Christian Saile was Chiefs' live-wire in the first stanza, using his blistering pace to unlock Bay's defence. Bay's right-back Lwandile Mabuya struggled to contain Saile, forcing centre-back Simphiwe Mcineka and Sibusiso Mthethwa to drift on the right flank to provide assistance.
Whenever the Bay's central defender drifted to the flanks, Chiefs' target man Ashley du Preez found freedom but again lack of composure and thinking twice let him down.
The second half was also the same as the first, with the visitors taking the game to the host. However, against the run of play the Natal Rich Boyz earned a corner, splendidly delivered by Sanele Barns, to take the lead via Mcinake, who rose the highest to nod home.
Amakhosi's next game is against SuperSport United in the league at FNB Stadium on Saturday. On the other hand, Natal Rich Boys will travel to fellow relegation candidates Cape Town Spurs on Friday.
Elsewhere yesterday, Polokwane City and Cape Town City played to a 2-2 draw.
Chiefs woes deepen with third loss on the trot
Mcineka nets winner which eases Bay's relegation trouble
Chiefs’ nightmare slide continues with third loss on the trot against Bay
