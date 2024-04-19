Morena admires Esperance's fans for their intimidating atmosphere, rating it among the best on the continent. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old versatile winger insisted that they won't be intimidated in any way in Tunis tomorrow.
Morena plots Esperance's downfall in Tunis
Mamelodi Sundowns utility man Thapelo Morena has detailed how they anticipate will be Esperance's approach in the first leg of the CAF Champions League semifinals at Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Tunis tomorrow (9pm SA time).
Morena is adamant Esperance will start the game like a house of fire, utilising the wings to penetrate their rearguard. The Bafana Bafana international wants the Tunisians to be forced to come inside, instead of playing on the flanks.
"The first few minutes, they are going to come at us guns blazing because they're playing at home. They will go mostly on the sides as that's how they play...we saw that when we played Tunisia at the Afcon [with Bafana, who beat Tunisia with several Esperance players at the recent Afcon in Ivory Coast ].
"The most important thing for us is to try and close the sides and force them inside, where we have numbers,'' Morena stated.
Mokwena expects hostility at Espérance in CAF tie
