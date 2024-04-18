No, we don't have hidden VAR for league, says Ebrahim

Safa head of referees Abdul Ebrahim says the assumption by Mamelodi Sundowns' Rulani Mokwena that there's a "VAR" in their games is incorrect, explaining that referee Jelly Chavani used his radio system to consult with his assistants and fourth officials, before overturning an offside decision against Sundowns earlier this week.
"That's very stupid... that's really crazy [to insinuate Chavani was speaking to someone else]. The system that the referee is using is a closed system. Chavani was speaking to his two assistants and fourth official, that's it and nobody else is involved in that communication,'' Ebrahim said yesterday.
Chavani was seen speaking on his radio system after his assistant Sbusiso Sisilana had flagged Moroka Swallows' second goal, scored by Gabadinho Mhango for off-side, in the 2-all draw at home to Sundowns on Monday. After the consultation, Chavani ruled the goal legitimate.
In his post match press conference, Mokwena was spitting fire, implying that Chavani used his radio system to consult with someone with access to television replays. Mokwena also alleged that there's a hidden VAR in Sundowns' games.
"It’s the third time this season, Sundowns has VAR, the third time this season and you [the journalists] are not writing about it. If both goals are offside, the first and second, they’re offside, I don’t need to explain, I studied the game very well,'' Mokwena said.
"It’s not a mistake, the assistant ref puts the flag for offside, and then they consult, who are you consulting? Who is Jelly consulting? You tell me. He went to the assistant ref? VAR? We have VAR in South Africa all of a sudden? It's the third time this season."
In December, Sundowns thought they had scored a goal that would've given them victory against Polokwane City before referee Akhona Makalima chalked off the goal, scored by Peter Shalulile, after consulting with her assistant. They adjudged Themba Zwane to have fouled Polokwane's Bulelani Nikani in the build-up.
No, we don't have hidden VAR for league, says Ebrahim
Safa refs boss dismisses Rulani’s claims on Chavani
