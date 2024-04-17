Goss predicts end of dry spell by SuperSport

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss and defender Lyle Lakay have agreed that the players must dig deep to change their fortunes around in the DStv Premiership.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori have hit a rough patch in 2024 as they are yet to register a win in the league since the start of the year, drawing five successive matches and losing once in six games.
Their poor run continued when they were thumped 4-0 by Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup at Danie Craven Stadium this past weekend. As they prepare to host Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight, Goss said they need to work hard and defend better as a team.
"We hope to get back to our winning ways. We are aware of that [the poor run]. We are working hard and I think it is going to fall for us because in a game, we create more chances than our opponents," Goss told the club media department.
"But we just have been unlucky and we need to continue working hard. Teams go through rough patches. Even big clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal [in England] go through this. I feel like we need to work hard and try to defend better as a group."
Lakay also shared Goss' sentiments that they need to dig a little bit and show character to turn things around.
The last time SuperSport recorded a victory in the league was on December 23 when they beat Orlando Pirates 3-1.
"Everybody knows we have not won for a while now and it is important for us to get out of it and it takes one game," Lakay said.
"Having said that, it is crucial this time of the season to pick up points and I believe we can get ourselves out, especially now, starting with this one.
"It is reality. It is the truth we have not won and we have to give more. There is nothing else we can do. We have to show character. It takes that one game to turn things around."
Having been in the same situations with Bloemfontein Celtic and Cape Town City, Lakay said he will use his experience to help his side get back to winning ways.
"I've been in this situation before personally, with Bloemfontein Celtic and City, going long spells without a win.
"I think we need to dig a little bit deeper, give more and show that character."
Goss predicts end of dry spell by SuperSport
United aim to win first time this year against Polokwane today
Image: Grant Pitcher
