Daniels (39) not ready to hang up his boots yet

Former Cape Town Spurs defender Clayton Daniels will decide whether he will hang up his soccer boots or not at the end of the season.
Daniels is currently training on his own after his relationship with Spurs ended this year and he is also doing a coaching course.
The 39-year-old, who ran the Total Sports Two Oceans half marathon in memory of former teammate Luke Fleurs on Sunday and finished in 1:44:25 minutes, feels he can still go on for a few seasons but will only decide at the end of the season.
"At this moment, I'm training with another club [amateur], but we will see at the end of the season what decision I will make," Daniels told Sowetan.
"For now, I'm just training and keeping fit. The reasons and all insides, I can't reveal now what happened. I will only speak at the end of the season about what transpired and all those kinds of things."
Despite being 39 years old, Daniels, who also played for Mamelodi Sundowns, Maritzburg United and Bloemfontein Celtic, said if he receives an offer from any team in the Premier Soccer League, he may consider it.
"I still want to play football at the highest level. I think I still have something I can offer," he said.
"It's unfortunate what happened, but it is part of football. I'm still keeping fit and hopefully, at the end of the season, someone wants me and helps them, but we will see at the end of the season.
"For now, I've not put myself there in terms of asking around and putting my name out there. I can't join any club at this moment."
With his former side Spurs are struggling in the DStv Premiership at the bottom of the table, Daniels urged them to focus on finishing second from the bottom to avoid automatic relegation.
"It's a very difficult situation. We started the year very well with two wins and one draw. And things didn't go their way in the next few games and made the situation more difficult for them to find themselves right at the bottom.
"There is still an outside chance that maybe they can make a playoff spot. They must play for that and get another chance in the playoffs. That's the only hope they can play – the playoff spot."
Daniels (39) not ready to hang up his boots yet
Veteran defender feels he’s still has a lot to offer
Image: Darren Stewart
