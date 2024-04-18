Champions League more vital – Modise

With Mamelodi Sundowns dreaming of a possible quadruple this season as they are in the semifinal of both the CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup, ex-midfielder Teko Modise has advised them to prioritise the continental title.
If it was up to Modise, Sundowns should be going all out for the Champions League rather than the Nedbank Cup, as they may face difficulties with their already hectic schedule.
Masandawana have already won the African Football League (AFL) title and are on course to win their seventh successive DStv Premiership title.
Should they win both the Champions League and Nedbank, they will complete a quadruple.
"I would like to see them winning the Champions League more. If I had to choose a trophy now, I would choose the Champions League," Modise told the media during the Hollywoodbets function in Durban.
"The tricky part about cup competitions is that there is no second chance ... you get knocked out, you are out. But what I like about them is that they are finding ways to win in difficult situations. It is an opportunity for them."
Sundowns will face Tunisian side Esperance in the two-legged semifinal in the Champions League, with the first match on Saturday at Stade Olympique in Tunis (9pm), while the return leg is set for April 26 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.
In the Nedbank, they will face tricky Stellenbosch, who beat them in the quarterfinal of the same competition last season.
"The importance of playing in the Champions League every season [is that] you get seeded. It is easy for you to get into group stages and knockout phases and be able to win it," he said.
"Even when we were still playing, we didn't understand the importance of playing in the Champions League until we won it.
"It's one of the biggest stages in the continent. Certain players will not have that opportunity in the national team, but playing in the Champions League, it will give you that experience and exposure, [and] when you play in the national team, you are ready."
Champions League more vital – Modise
Legend warns Downs of heavy schedule while chasing quadruple
Image: Lefty Shivambu
