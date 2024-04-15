×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa show erratic Galaxy stars

Chilli Boys to face Buccaneers in the semifinals

15 April 2024 - 09:00
Neville Khoza Journalist
Elmo Kambindu of Chippa United heads the ball away during the Nedbank Cup quarter final match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium yesterday.
Elmo Kambindu of Chippa United heads the ball away during the Nedbank Cup quarter final match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium yesterday.
Image: DIRK KOTZE/GALLO IMAGES

Stellenbosch will host Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semifinal after the two teams were drawn together on Sunday.

Stellies who are on form as they are unbeaten in 21 matches across all competitions will face Masandawana at Danie Craven Stadium. Stellies knocked Sundowns in the quarterfinal of this competition last year in Cape Town and will fancy their chances again this season.

The other semifinal will see defending champions Orlando Pirates travel to Nelson Mandela Bay to face Chippa United. The Buccaneers beat AmaZulu 4-2 in the quarterfinal at packed Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, while the Chilli Boys beat TS Galaxy 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

Goals by Bienvenu Eva Nga and Roscoe Pietersen scored either side of the half to send Chippa to the semifinals to give Galaxy their first defeat in eight matches across all competitions on Sunday.

In form Stellenbosch thumped SuperSport United 4-0 at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday and will look to win this competition to add to the Carling Cup they already won this season.

Sundowns reached the semifinal after they beat University of Pretoria 4-3 on penalties on Friday at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The final of the Nedbank Cup will take place at Mbombela Stadium, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced during the draw after the Chippa and Galaxy match.

The venue and dates for the semifinals will be announced in due course by the PSL.

Arsenal suffer defeat to Villa handing Man City title race boost

Arsenal were stunned by two late Aston Villa goals as they lost 2-0 at home on Sunday to hand the initiative in the Premier League title race to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mbombela to host Nedbank Cup final

Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga is the venue for the 2023/24 Nedbank Cup final which is scheduled to take place on June 1, Premier Soccer League ...
Sport
1 day ago

Eze and Palace deal Liverpool big blow to title chances

Liverpool's quest for a Premier League title in manager Juergen Klopp's final season with the team suffered a huge blow with a 1-0 loss to Crystal ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack