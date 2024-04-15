Chippa show erratic Galaxy stars

Stellenbosch will host Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semifinal after the two teams were drawn together on Sunday.
Stellies who are on form as they are unbeaten in 21 matches across all competitions will face Masandawana at Danie Craven Stadium. Stellies knocked Sundowns in the quarterfinal of this competition last year in Cape Town and will fancy their chances again this season.
The other semifinal will see defending champions Orlando Pirates travel to Nelson Mandela Bay to face Chippa United. The Buccaneers beat AmaZulu 4-2 in the quarterfinal at packed Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, while the Chilli Boys beat TS Galaxy 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Goals by Bienvenu Eva Nga and Roscoe Pietersen scored either side of the half to send Chippa to the semifinals to give Galaxy their first defeat in eight matches across all competitions on Sunday.
In form Stellenbosch thumped SuperSport United 4-0 at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday and will look to win this competition to add to the Carling Cup they already won this season.
Sundowns reached the semifinal after they beat University of Pretoria 4-3 on penalties on Friday at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
The final of the Nedbank Cup will take place at Mbombela Stadium, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced during the draw after the Chippa and Galaxy match.
The venue and dates for the semifinals will be announced in due course by the PSL.
