Soccer

Arsenal suffer defeat to Villa handing Man City title race boost

By Sam Tobin - 14 April 2024 - 19:50
Ollie Watkins (centre) celebrates scoring Aston Villa's second goal with teammates in the Premier League match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Arsenal were stunned by two late Aston Villa goals as they lost 2-0 at home on Sunday to hand the initiative in the Premier League title race to defending champions Manchester City.

Villa substitute Leon Bailey tapped home from close range in the 84th minute before Ollie Watkins' sublime finish three minutes later sent Gunners fans streaming for the exits.

Arsenal remain second, two points behind City and level on points with third-placed Liverpool with six games left to play.

Fourth-placed Villa weathered pressure in the first half but were good value for the win which moves them three points above Tottenham Hotspur albeit having played a game more. 

Reuters

