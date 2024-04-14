“Moreover, hosting the final in Mbombela will also cater to football enthusiasts from neighbouring countries like Mozambique and Eswatini, thereby boosting tourism in the region. We eagerly anticipate an electrifying final that will captivate live audiences, as well as those who will tune in on television and radio,"
Nedbank’s group executive for marketing and corporate affairs, Khensani Nobanda, was quoted saying: “We continue our commitment to the fans and in the spirit of Ke Yona, Ya Rona, we are bringing fans closer to the tournament by continuously taking the final showpiece around the country to showcase South Africa’s vast tourism activities, with 12 different venues used across South Africa since 2008.
“As the Nedbank Cup remains a hallmark event in South African football, the tournament’s enduring spirit of David-versus-Goliath encounters, combined with innovative fan integration mechanic allowing fans to win their share of R5m, has brought to life a level of football pride and camaraderie for both players and supporters.”
Mbombela to host Nedbank Cup final
Image: Dirk Kotze
Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga is the venue for the 2023/24 Nedbank Cup final which is scheduled to take place on June 1, Premier Soccer League acting CEO Mato Madlala has announced in a statement.
It will be the second time this iconic 2010 Fifa World Cup venue host this competition’s final, following the final in 2011 which was won by Orlando Pirates after defeating Black Leopards 3-1.
Madlala highlighted the importance of spreading football experience to neighbouring countries through the selection of Mpumalanga as the host venue.
“We are thrilled to bring the Nedbank Cup final back to Mbombela Stadium, a venue rich in football history, having hosted memorable matches in the 2010 Fifa World Cup and the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations,” she was quoted as saying.
“This is a pivotal occasion for both the PSL and our partners Nedbank as it highlights our joint dedication to expanding football’s reach and impact throughout SA.
Downs to face Stellies in Nedbank Cup semis
“Moreover, hosting the final in Mbombela will also cater to football enthusiasts from neighbouring countries like Mozambique and Eswatini, thereby boosting tourism in the region. We eagerly anticipate an electrifying final that will captivate live audiences, as well as those who will tune in on television and radio,"
Nedbank’s group executive for marketing and corporate affairs, Khensani Nobanda, was quoted saying: “We continue our commitment to the fans and in the spirit of Ke Yona, Ya Rona, we are bringing fans closer to the tournament by continuously taking the final showpiece around the country to showcase South Africa’s vast tourism activities, with 12 different venues used across South Africa since 2008.
“As the Nedbank Cup remains a hallmark event in South African football, the tournament’s enduring spirit of David-versus-Goliath encounters, combined with innovative fan integration mechanic allowing fans to win their share of R5m, has brought to life a level of football pride and camaraderie for both players and supporters.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos