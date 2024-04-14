×

Soccer

Eze and Palace deal Liverpool big blow to title chances

By Lori Ewing - 14 April 2024 - 18:45
Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring for Crystal Palace in their Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday.
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Liverpool's quest for a Premier League title in manager Juergen Klopp's final season with the team suffered a huge blow with a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday that left them third in the table.

Eberechi Eze scored in the 14th minute to stun the Anfield faithful in the third consecutive disappointing result for Liverpool. Klopp's men are even on 71 points with second-placed Arsenal, who were playing later on Sunday, and two behind provisional leaders Manchester City.

Tyrick Mitchell found Eze unmarked in the box after some good passing and Eze slotted home with his first touch to put Palace ahead. Poor finishing by Liverpool, including Curtis Jones's shot on a breakaway that he fired wide, secured the win for the visitors.

Liverpool were coming off a 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday and a costly 2-2 draw with Manchester United in their previous league game on April 7. 

Reuters

