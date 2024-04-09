×

Downs look set to break another record at Spurs

Rulani might reach 50 points after 20 matches tonight

09 April 2024 - 09:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Lucas Ribeiro of Sundowns will be hoping to find the back of the net tonight against Spurs.
Image: Lee Warren

Runaway table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns will be eager to avoid a defeat against relegation-threatened Cape Town Spurs to make sure they at least match last season's own record of being the fastest PSL team to reach the 50-point mark. 

Spurs, who are languishing hopelessly at the wrong end of the table, host Sundowns at Athlone Stadium tonight (7.30pm). The Brazilians, who look certain to clinch their seventh successive league title, reached 50 points after 20 games last season, breaking Kaizer Chiefs' record of the 2014/15 term, where they achieved half century of points after 21 outings.

Tonight's outing is Sundowns' 20th in the league, sitting on 49 points, meaning avoiding a loss will see them equal last season's record of getting to 50 points with 20 matches played. In fact, a win would see them set a new PSL record of the highest number of points won after 20 games.

Be that as it may, Spurs midfield workhorse Michael Morton has vowed they will put in a gallant fight, insisting they still believe they can escape relegation, despite the fact that even a victory tonight won't be enough for them to move from the bottom of the table.

"We are playing at home, so we need to be brave. We are aware of the quality of Sundowns, that's for sure but we will give it our all. The commitment and will to fight is guaranteed. We need to be tight at the back and make sure we take even the slightest of chances we create,'' Morton told Sowetan yesterday.

"Coming into the new year, we worked on a lot of things. We've got a very young squad, full of energy and belief. There's a lot of belief in the team that we can still turn it around. We've told ourselves that we will fight until the end because we know that we are not a bad team, just that we didn't collect enough points at the start of the season."

Meanwhile, Sundowns' Lucas Ribeiro will be hoping to find the back of the net to stake his claim in the Golden Boot as he's currently neck-and-neck with Orlando Pirates' Tshegofatso Mabasa on 10 goals.

