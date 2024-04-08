Babina Noko's impressive run includes victories against Richards Bay, Golden Arrows, Royal AM, Moroka Swallows and Orlando Pirates all in February and March and currently occupy fourth place on the log standings.
Mntambo, who made his return from a long layoff injury, has also been instrumental in Babina Noko's excellent run, scoring three goals and providing two assists.
This is the first time that a player and a coach from Sekhukhune have won the award.
Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Lebitso walked away with a goal of the month following his stunner against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby last month.
Seema named Coach of the Month for February/March
On-form Sekhukhune captain Mntambo bagged Player of the Month
Image: Philip Maeta
Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema and captain Linda Mntambo were named the DStv Premiership coach and player of the month for February/March.
Seema, who won his first award as a coach, guided Sekhukhune to an impressive run in the last two months where they are unbeaten, winning five successive matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding three after he joined the club in November from Polokwane City.
Babina Noko's impressive run includes victories against Richards Bay, Golden Arrows, Royal AM, Moroka Swallows and Orlando Pirates all in February and March and currently occupy fourth place on the log standings.
Mntambo, who made his return from a long layoff injury, has also been instrumental in Babina Noko's excellent run, scoring three goals and providing two assists.
This is the first time that a player and a coach from Sekhukhune have won the award.
Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Lebitso walked away with a goal of the month following his stunner against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby last month.
Johnson lauds Chiefs' 'good performance' despite loss
We've not arrived yet - Riveiro after big win
Komphela not hard on his players after 7-goal rout
Nyatama plots to pull Birds from drop zone
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos