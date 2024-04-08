×

Soccer

Seema named Coach of the Month for February/March

On-form Sekhukhune captain Mntambo bagged Player of the Month

08 April 2024 - 13:00
Neville Khoza Journalist
Lehlohonolo Seema coach of Sekhukhune United during the DStv Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and Cape Town City FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 02, 2024 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema and captain Linda Mntambo were named the DStv Premiership coach and player of the month for February/March.

Seema, who won his first award as a coach, guided Sekhukhune to an impressive run in the last two months where they are unbeaten, winning five successive matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding three after he joined the club in November from Polokwane City.

Babina Noko's impressive run includes victories against Richards Bay, Golden Arrows, Royal AM, Moroka Swallows and Orlando Pirates all in February and March and currently occupy fourth place on the log standings.

Mntambo, who made his return from a long layoff injury, has also been instrumental in Babina Noko's excellent run, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

This is the first time that a player and a coach from Sekhukhune have won the award.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Lebitso walked away with a goal of the month following his stunner against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby last month.

