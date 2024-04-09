Mntambo stunned by award after long layoff

Sekhukhune United captain Linda Mntambo has dedicated his player of the month award to everyone who supported him during his severe injury.
Mntambo, who recently returned to action after over a year in the sidelines, was yesterday named the player of the month for February/March.
The 34-year-old made an immediate impact for the club upon his return, scoring three goals and providing two assists in five matches he played in that period.
"I'm just overwhelmed with excitement. I'm proud of the achievement, the accolade that I just received and for the hard work that I have been putting behind the scenes." Mntambo told the club media department.
"I have been working extremely hard with the technical team to get back to full fitness and making sure I come back and contribute to the team's success. I'm really happy to be where I am today and all thanks to the coaches, I would not have got this without them and the players.
"The amount of work that we have been putting in as a team. It has not been easy, we have been grinding out results and this is testimony that when we pull in one direction and stay together as a team, we will achieve a lot of success.
"So, with this, I would like to say thank you to everyone who contributed to my recovery to come back after a long layoff... and I would not end this without saying glory to God.
"At times, I thought I would not do it anymore, but God's grace said you can. I'm really happy to be where I am today and achieve this beautiful accolade with the help of my teammates and the technical team.
"My family and friends are my biggest support structure. I would not have been able to get it without them. This one just goes to everyone."
Sekhukhune coach Lehlohonolo Seema also walked away with the coach of the month gong after guiding the club to five successive wins, scoring 11 and conceding three in the process.
Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Lebitso walked away with the goal of the month following his cracker against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby last month.
Mntambo stunned by award after long layoff
Sekhukhune captain best player of the month
Image: Philip Maeta
