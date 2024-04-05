Nyatama plots to pull Birds from drop zone

Moroka Swallows caretaker coach Musa Nyatama hast targeted at least seven points from their remaining eight league games, believing 32 points will be enough for them to survive.
Swallows are 11 points away from relegation. Even so, Nyatama has emphasised that they are not safe yet, saying reaching 32 points is what they aim fr as they are currently on 25. The Birds hope to build on their 1-all home draw with Orlando Pirates when they take on fellow relegation candidates Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
"We need to get out of that relegation zone. Now we have eight games to play. Realistically, we have to check the log and see who we still have to face. We still have Sundowns, Stellenbosch, Richards Bay, who are also fighting for their lives, and Royal AM as well among others, so it won't be an easy fight. We must at least get to 32 points,'' Nyatama said.
"One would say we must be relieved that we are 11 points away from relegation but I don't think so. We are still down there, and we must fight very hard."
Last season Nyatama ended up inspiring Swallows to finish eighth, having been installed as a caretaker again to help the club starve off the axe after the departure of Ernst Middendorp. The Birds interim coach feels the scenarios are different as this term he is working with a younger and inexperienced squad.
"I don't see any similarities between this season and last season. This season's squad is full of young boys who are inexperienced. You've got a Ntsiki [Ntsikelelo Ngqonga] on the left-back, you've a got Lwanda [Mbanjwa], you've got a Jacob [Everson], who've never played in the PSL before, a [Augustine] Mahlonoko, who's still learning as well. The squads are not the same but we will just have to deal with what we have,'' Nyatama stated.
