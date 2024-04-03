Komphela happy with Arrows' progress after two victories

Golden Arrows' back-to-back wins against Polokwane City and Richards Bay have inspired confidence, but there is still a lot of work to do, warns coach Steve Komphela.
Komphela ended Abafana Bes'thende's losing streak when he guided the club to victory against Polokwane in his first match before the Fifa international break and against Natal Richboyz this past weekend.
As they prepare to host SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale tonight (7.30pm), Komphela is happy with the mood in the camp following those wins.
"We were happy with the three points, second win for the players, six points and we are marching on. The work must continue," Komphela told the media.
"This team has been doing very well if we remember coach Mabuthi Khenyeza. At some point, he was coach of the month. This team has done a great job and now look, we only won in Polokwane and after that, we were number eight.
"And to be number eight in the DStv Premiership is not child's play, which tells you that things were still okay. It's only that we took very long to get a win.
"Now the second win helps even further because it gives you six points, two wins in a row and it gives confidence back to the players because they are still the same team.
"Now, with a win, it lifts you. It assures you and it tells you again that it is still possible. But there is still a lot of work to be done."
Komphela also expects another physical encounter from SuperSport, who will be looking to build on their impressive 3-1 win over Bay in their last match in the Nedbank Cup last 16.
"Tough one as well. What we need to do now is to check any knocks and try to regenerate because it was a physical match against Richards Bay," he said. "It was not only technical or tactical. It was quite physical. So we need to recover the players so when we play SuperSport, they will regain their freshness."
Despite winning in the Nedbank Cup, Matsatsantsa a Pitori will be looking for their first victory in the league this year, with the last time they registered a win being in December when they beat Orlando Pirates 3-1.
Komphela happy with Arrows' progress after two victories
Coach positive before facing SuperSport United
Image: ROGAN WARD
