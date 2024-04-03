Chippa United co-coach Thabo September is convinced Chilli Boys are still on the right track under their tutelage with Kwanele Kopo, despite the fact that they still stare relegation in the face.
After losing 1-0 away to Polokwane City at the weekend, Chippa will be eager to redeem themselves when they host fellow relegation candidates Cape Town Spurs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
"We are doing well. The defeat at Polokwane was our second in five games in the league, where we managed to collect five points [by winning once and drawing two times]. It [their form] is going to pick up. From here the aim is to win all the games but we know that it won't be easy because this league is competitive,'' September said.
Meanwhile, September's Spurs counterpart Ernst Middendorp also sounded confident they will beat Chippa, aiming to bounce back after losing 1-0 to his former side and another relegation candidates Moroka Swallows at home over the weekend. The German looks to be drawing confidence from the fact that they've managed to narrow the gap between them and Richards Bay above them, also trusting in the way they play.
"We've reduced the gap from nine to two points [coming from winning just one game in the first round of the season, they've already won two in the second round]. We know what we are capable of. We know our strength is the transition game or passing in alignment with progressive runs... we know it, we have the pace, we have the structure for it,'' Middendorp said.
"It's a home game for Chippa but let's see what we can do there. Against Swallows we had a chance to do well but we've put that behind us and aim to redeem ourselves against Chippa."
Chippa will be without their instrumental striker Elmo Kambindu owing to suspension. The Namibian boasts four goals and two assists from 10 Dstv Premiership outings so far this term.
September optimistic Chippa will survive axe
Co-coach aims to win remaining league games
Image: Lefty Shivambu
