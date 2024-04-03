It means Nyatama will have to rely on Lindokuhle Mtshali, Augustine Mahlonoko or Letsie Koapeng for goals. Koapeng has only scored once in 11 league appearances this season, while Mtshali has also scored once and provided two assists in 15 matches.
Big blow as Birds face Bucs minus Mhango
Fourth booking bars bustling striker from Soweto derby
With Moroka Swallows already thin upfront, coach Musa Nyatama is left with a conundrum as he will be without striker Gabadinho Mhango when they host Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby at Dobsonville Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Mhango, who scored the only goal when Swallows edged Cape Town Spurs 1-0 late in the match on Sunday, is suspended for this match after getting his fourth booking. It will be a massive blow for Nyatama to be without the experience of Mhango as they are thin in attack.
Swallows lost Tshegofatso Mabasa and Kagiso Malinga in January, Mabasa returning to Pirates after a loan stint at the Birds and Malinga moving to Golden Arrows on a free transfer.
Mhango has been leading the attack since then. He is a player with extra motivation whenever he plays against his former side Pirates and Swallows will miss him tonight.
It means Nyatama will have to rely on Lindokuhle Mtshali, Augustine Mahlonoko or Letsie Koapeng for goals. Koapeng has only scored once in 11 league appearances this season, while Mtshali has also scored once and provided two assists in 15 matches.
While Swallows will look for successive victory, the Buccaneers will be desperate to get back to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat to Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
Swallows should draw confidence in that the Buccaneers have been awful on the road as they make a short trip to Dobsonville. Pirates have won just three of their 11 away league matches this season, with four draws and four defeats.
It's a record they will want to improve on tonight. Swallows may have won their last game against Spurs, but they did not have a good run before that, with two draws and two defeats in the league.
Pirates should welcome back Nkosinathi Sibisi, Tapelo Xoki, Thabang Monare and Patrick Maswanganyi after they were rested against Sekhukhune at the weekend.
In the reverse fixture, Pirates walked away with a 2-0 win against Swallows.
Fixtures
Today: Swallows v Pirates, Dobsonville (7.30pm); Arrows v SuperSport, Mpumalanga (7.30pm); Chippa v Spurs, Nelson Mandela Bay (7.30pm); Galaxy v Royal, Mbombela (7.30pm)
Saturday: Chippa v Chiefs, Buffalo City (3pm); Bay v Swallows, King Zwelithini (3pm); Pirates v Arrows, Orlando (5.30pm); Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (8pm); SuperSport v Galaxy, Lucas Moripe (8pm)
Sunday: CPT City v AmaZulu, Cape Town (3pm); Royal v Polokwane, Harry Gwala (3pm)
