Downs' experience could sink Yanga

In Young Africans, where fans are expected to pack the stadium after they announced this week that entry will be free, they will be facing another tough opponent who qualified for this stage after finishing as runners-up in Group D.
In the group phase, the Tanzanian side proved to be a difficult customer at home. In the three matches they played, they won two and drew one against Al Ahly. In the process, they scored eight goals and conceded once.
But they also come against a Sundowns side who has been ruthless in front of goals in this competition.
Sundowns defender Brian Onyango admitted they will need to have advantage heading into the second leg in Pretoria without any pressure.
"Champions League is very tough. So any minimal advantage you get while you start away, you grab it with both hands because it helps in the second leg," Onyango responded to Sowetan through the club media channels.
"They are a good team with top players and their passionate supporters behind them, so we expect a difficult encounter."
Meanwhile, Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi is no stranger to Sundowns. He was working as a co-coach with Neil Tovey at the Brazilians and guided the club to a league title in 2007.
He would love to get the better of his former team in the two-legged quarterfinal and guide his team to the semifinal.
Sundowns and the Tanzanian side have met once before in the Champions League in 2001 second preliminary round. Masandawana won the first leg 3-2 before drawing 3-3 in the return leg and advanced after winning 6-5 on aggregate.
Mamelodi Sundowns will be banking on their decent away form in hostile conditions to put away Young Africans, who promise to be tough opponents when they meet in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Tanzania on Saturday (8pm).
In the Champions League recently, Sundowns have learnt how to win in difficult conditions on the continent. This season in the group stages, they have only lost once to TP Mazembe away, but they did beat Pyramids and Nouadhibou.
At this stage last season, Masandawana thumped Algerian side CR Belouizdad 4-1 in the first leg away in hostile conditions, before winning 2-1 at home.
They then played to a goalless draw with Wydad Casablanca in the semifinal away before playing to a 2-2 draw at home to be eliminated through away goals.
