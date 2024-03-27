"We played against a very strong team, and I don't think there was much difference between the quality of our game and the quality of the game from Algeria.
Broos happy with Bafana's progress, urges them to be fearless
Coach says there's unity, players' mentality is good
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Following impressive display during their 3-3 thriller against Algeria in the Fifa series international friendly at Nelson Mandela Stadium on Tuesday, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos wants his side to play without fear when they face any opponent.
Bafana were impressive against Algeria at a packed stadium, with Themba Zwane scoring a brace, while Iqraam Rayners scored the third goal.
Yassine Benzia also netted a brace for Algeria, with Yacine Brahimi scoring late in the match to secure a draw for the hosts.
Ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe, Broos was left impressed with the performance and feels they have made another improvement after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.
"It was a fantastic game from both teams, but the performance of SA was really good today [Tuesday]," Broos told the Safa media after the match.
"We played against a very strong team, and I don't think there was much difference between the quality of our game and the quality of the game from Algeria.
"So, that means we made a lot of progress in the last month. We showed in the Afcon, but I think today we did it again and I don't think we have to be afraid again anymore of any team in Africa."
The Belgian also said the confidence in the team is high, which bodes well ahead of the qualifiers.
"The team has confidence, and it is what I saw at Afcon. It is not only a team on the pitch but also off the pitch and this is very important," he said.
"We have 23 players and only 11 who can play, but you also see those guys on the bench who support those who are on the pitch.
"This is a good thing when you see that as a coach, you can only be happy. And they showed it also on the pitch, they showed that they are a team, and everybody does his job. They want to win the game and the mentality is good.
"Again, what we saw at Afcon, we saw today against Algeria. It means that we made a lot of progress."
Having played two teams against Andorra and Algeria, Broos was also impressed with the new players and hinted that some of them would be selected again for the qualifiers.
"Without saying names, I think there were players who convinced me. I think they will be there again in June. "There were others who didn't disappoint me, but I think for them, it was a bit too early and this is normal for younger players. You bring them and certainly, on this level, you notice that maybe it is a bit early.
"All the new players, nobody disappointed me, so this is also a big progression for the team."
