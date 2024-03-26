×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Leaving Downs liberated me – Moloisane

On form defender putting solid performance for high-flying Stellies

26 March 2024 - 08:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Thabo Moloisane of Stellenbosch FC
Thabo Moloisane of Stellenbosch FC
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

One of Stellenbosch's unsung heroes, Thabo Moloisane, is basking in the upward trajectory his career has taken since leaving Mamelodi Sundowns, feeling vindicated that leaving Chloorkop was worth it.

Moloisane, 25, has been one of Stellenbosch's mainstays amid their recent blistering form that they are currently in, having also won their first-ever trophy as a Premiership side, the Carling Knockout, in December. Stellies are unbeaten in their last 17 games with 13 wins and four draws across all competitions.

"My decision to leave Sundowns is paying off now, it is really showing... it was just unfortunate that Maritzburg had to be relegated last season but at the same time I think I played my best football there, hence I was seen by Stellenbosch,'' the eloquent Moloisane said last week at the PSL Transition Programme graduation at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) in Sandton.

Even so, Moloisane still feels indebted to the Brazilians for moulding him. The former Maritzburg United centre-back is convinced that spending two seasons with Cape Town All Stars in the second tier also played a telling role in his development.

"But also, Sundowns played a huge role in my career. I spent seven years at Sundowns. When I left Sundowns, I went to Cape Town All Stars. The NFD helped me a lot, the two seasons that I spent at Cape Town All Stars were very helpful and made me believe that I can make it in the Premiership. At All Stars I was given a chance to renew [my contract] but I said, 'you know what, let me take a chance and go to the Premiership', and I joined Maritzburg,'' Moloisane stated.

Moloisane also weighed in on their 17-game unbeaten streak, saying their coach Steve Barker always makes sure they don't get disrupted by outside noise amid this brilliant run.

"We are very lucky to have a coach like Steve. He always tells us that it's never about what people think about us, it's never about how many games we are winning but it's just about showing up on the day of the game and making sure we get the results.

"So, it's not necessarily about wanting to break records and going many games unbeaten but it's about going to a match and show up,'' Moloisane said.

Ramovic targets top eight spot, cup semis

After making the Carling Knockout final which they lost to Stellenbosch on penalties last year, TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic feels finishing in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Akpeyi still positive despite Birds' woes

Moroka Swallows' Daniel Akpeyi has indicated they were still in the process of redeeming themselves after their campaign plunged into an un-thought ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mokwena tells De Reuck, Maema to keep faith

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has urged Rushine de Reuck and Neo Maema to work hard to be considered for a place on the team, saying they ...
Sport
4 days ago

Barker urges Adams not to focus on Downs

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker sounded uncertain about the possibility of losing exciting youngster Jayden Adams, but urged the player to remain ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack
South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill