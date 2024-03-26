Leaving Downs liberated me – Moloisane

One of Stellenbosch's unsung heroes, Thabo Moloisane, is basking in the upward trajectory his career has taken since leaving Mamelodi Sundowns, feeling vindicated that leaving Chloorkop was worth it.
Moloisane, 25, has been one of Stellenbosch's mainstays amid their recent blistering form that they are currently in, having also won their first-ever trophy as a Premiership side, the Carling Knockout, in December. Stellies are unbeaten in their last 17 games with 13 wins and four draws across all competitions.
"My decision to leave Sundowns is paying off now, it is really showing... it was just unfortunate that Maritzburg had to be relegated last season but at the same time I think I played my best football there, hence I was seen by Stellenbosch,'' the eloquent Moloisane said last week at the PSL Transition Programme graduation at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) in Sandton.
Even so, Moloisane still feels indebted to the Brazilians for moulding him. The former Maritzburg United centre-back is convinced that spending two seasons with Cape Town All Stars in the second tier also played a telling role in his development.
"But also, Sundowns played a huge role in my career. I spent seven years at Sundowns. When I left Sundowns, I went to Cape Town All Stars. The NFD helped me a lot, the two seasons that I spent at Cape Town All Stars were very helpful and made me believe that I can make it in the Premiership. At All Stars I was given a chance to renew [my contract] but I said, 'you know what, let me take a chance and go to the Premiership', and I joined Maritzburg,'' Moloisane stated.
Moloisane also weighed in on their 17-game unbeaten streak, saying their coach Steve Barker always makes sure they don't get disrupted by outside noise amid this brilliant run.
"We are very lucky to have a coach like Steve. He always tells us that it's never about what people think about us, it's never about how many games we are winning but it's just about showing up on the day of the game and making sure we get the results.
"So, it's not necessarily about wanting to break records and going many games unbeaten but it's about going to a match and show up,'' Moloisane said.
Leaving Downs liberated me – Moloisane
On form defender putting solid performance for high-flying Stellies
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
