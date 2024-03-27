"It [being linked to Dutch clubs and Sundowns] doesn't really linger in my mind. People can say where I am going, whenever I am going... but at the end of the day, I am currently at SuperSport and that's where I am going to be until they decide otherwise,'' Campbell said at Amajita media open-day in Southdale this week.
"I'd like to finish the season with double digits in assists and goals. As a team, we are fighting to get a CAF spot and win the Nedbank Cup as well."
Campbell also expressed his happiness at being part of Amajita as they are in camp readying themselves for the Afcon qualifiers in September. The SuperSport star insisted he wasn't seeing himself as a big player among his Under-20 peers, adding there were no egos at the camp.
"I appreciate being here and I am very thankful to the coaches for choosing me... it's because they saw something in me,'' Campbell said.
"I wouldn't consider myself a big player. I think we are all equal here irrespective of how much following you have, so I feel like if we all stay level-headed and listen to one another, we will go far together. In fact, no one is big here.
"Someone might know something better than I know and then I don't listen and like that I will miss benefiting, so we are all in this together and we are all important."
Leaving Matsatsantsa not in my mind – Campbell
Dutch clubs, Downs eyeing sensational SuperSport star
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
SuperSport United starlet Shadre Campbell, 18, has reiterated he's not paying attention to rumours linking him to Dutch clubs Excelsior Rotterdam and Feyenoord alongside Mamelodi Sundowns.
Campbell has taken the 2023/24 season by storm, proving to be SuperSport's key man already this season with five goals and four assists in as many games across all competitions.
Several reports emerged in recent weeks that Rotterdam and Feyenoord are huge admirers of Campbell, who was only promoted to the senior team from the development in July.
The fact that Sundowns have in the past snatched almost every promising SuperSport player, with Thapelo Maseko and Sipho Mbule the recent examples, makes it difficult to think they won't be interested in Campbell.
Even so, the SA Under-20 international has made it clear he's not thinking about leaving Matsatsantsa, saying he's solely concentrated on improving his goal contribution ratio to assist his club qualify for continental football and win the Nedbank Cup.
