Fixtures
Saturday: CPT City v Chiefs, Athlone (3.30pm); Polokwane v Chippa, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Arrows v Bay, Mpumalanga (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Royal, Danie Craven (3.30pm); Galaxy v AmaZulu, Mbombela (5.30pm); Sekhukhune v Pirates, Peter Mokaba (5.45pm).
Sunday: Spurs v Swallows, Athlone (3.30pm).
Komphela sharpens blunt Arrows for derby
Coach works on porous defence ahead of clash with Bay
Image: GALLO IMAGES
Leaky defence is an aspect Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela is giving special attention to as they look to improve ahead of the remaining DStv Premiership matches.
Komphela joined Arrows earlier this month and was in charge for only one match when he guided his side to end their poor run with a 1-0 victory. He used the Fifa International break to work on his defence, which has conceded 26 goals in 20 matches this season.
As his side prepares to host Richards Bay in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, Durban, on Saturday at 3.30pm, Komphela admitted they need to improve in that department.
“Even in practice matches. We played Royal AM, we conceded two goals and won 3-2. We played AmaZulu last week, we conceded two goals and scored three,” Komphela explained to the media during the club's open day yesterday.
“So it means we scored six goals and conceded four. It's too much and looking at the number of chances we created, there were many. We just need to be more structured, more alert and become stingy with goals.
“But again, someone will ask you ... which do you prefer, a strong defensive team and not scoring, playing 0-0, or a team that is still working on its defence and scoring high? I would take any time 3-2 than 0-0.
