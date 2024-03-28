Having lost 3-2 to archrivals Orlando Pirates in their last outing before the Fifa break at FNB Stadium, almost three weeks ago, Mdantsane has painted a picture that Amakhosi are in a great space and have put the Soweto derby disappointment behind them.
"I've seen a lot of positives in the team... the training has been going so well. The support we've been giving each other is amazing. We've tried to rectify our mistakes to make sure we do better in the remaining games, starting with this game against Cape Town City on Saturday,'' Mdantsane said.
"We've been working very hard to make sure we don't concede as many goals, knowing that we must also score more goals because that's how you win games; by scoring more than your opponent. We go forward, that's the mentality we have."
Before starting the derby against Pirates, Mdantsane had never even made the match-day squad in the previous nine outings. Now, the former Baroka and City man is thrilled to be back in the fold, insisting he never relaxed when he wasn't playing.
"I am happy to be back. I've been pushing so hard. I've been working on my mistakes, and I wasn't just sitting,'' Mdantsane noted.
Meanwhile, Chiefs are likely to resort to nearly forgotten Samkelo Zwane in the midfield against City as two of their regular midfielders, Yusuf Maart and Edson Castillo, are suspended. Zwane is likely to partner with Sibongiseni Mthethwa.
Chiefs target six points against Cape rivals
Mdantsane urges Amakhosi to see off City and, Stellies
Image: (Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane has stressed the importance of winning their next two games against Cape Town City and Stellenbosch if they are to make a massive leap on the DStv Premiership standings.
Chiefs visit City at Athlone Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm). With 29 points from 20 matches, Amakhosi trail the Citizens by two points. Next up for Chiefs, two days later, is the rampaging Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium.
Stellies, who've now gone 17 games without a defeat, with 13 wins and four stalemates, are three points ahead of Amakhosi, with a game in hand.
"Obviously, Cape Town City and Stellenbosch are good teams. We know that if we win the next few games, we might be ahead of both of them on the table. Each and every point counts...you win two, three games, you're already back among the teams on top of the table. Our focus for now is on Cape Town City, so we will go to Cape Town and fight,'' Mdantsane stated.
