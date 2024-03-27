"I think we would be foolish to wish away the leadership that brought us the best broadcast deal on the continent and the best league. I think in today's culture, people want change and want to see it quickly. With this one, we have to be careful. There are very big shoes to fill when Khoza and [Kaizer] Motaung step away.
"Hopefully, the younger ones of us, that had the privilege of seeing firsthand how to build the number one league in Africa, can take this forward."
Matthews believes John Comitis, Tim Sukazi, Mato Madlala, Sandile Zungu and himself can succeed Khoza even though he feels it will take time for them to match what the chairman has achieved.
"We have to take it forward with other young fresh guys. Hopefully, Sandile Zungu, [and] Tim Sukazi, who are established business people, and can add a lot of value to local football," he said.
"I mean, it is inevitable that at some point Dr Khoza and Dr Motaung are going to leave us. The question is, which of us is ready to put up our hands to take the button forward and build the legacy that has been provided for us, which has been good.
"They might not be standing next time around, but we will have to look around and see who is ready to fill those shoes because they are big ones to fill."
Filling Khoza's big shoes won't be easy – Matthews
SuperSport boss raises his hand, to steer PSL ship,tips suzaki too
Image: ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
SuperSport United director of football Stan Matthews feels there are capable people who can take over from PSL chairman Irvin Khoza should he decide not to stand for another term in November.
Khoza's current term comes to an end this year after he was re-elected unopposed in 2020. He has been PSL chair since 2003.
Khoza hinted in 2020 that he would not stand for the position in November.
Matthews shared his thoughts on who can succeed him but warned that it will be a difficult job to take.
"I think the chairman has been an unbelievable leader for SA football: as chairman of the PSL, the World Cup 2010 and Orlando Pirates, the brand that they have developed not just in SA but on the African continent," Matthews told the media.
"Right now, we are sitting in the number one league in Africa. We have four fully sponsored competitions that are unique in Africa. There is no other league in the continent that has a sponsored league and three sponsored domestic cup competitions.
Mosimane 'humbled' by honorary doctorate from University of Johannesburg
"I think we would be foolish to wish away the leadership that brought us the best broadcast deal on the continent and the best league. I think in today's culture, people want change and want to see it quickly. With this one, we have to be careful. There are very big shoes to fill when Khoza and [Kaizer] Motaung step away.
"Hopefully, the younger ones of us, that had the privilege of seeing firsthand how to build the number one league in Africa, can take this forward."
Matthews believes John Comitis, Tim Sukazi, Mato Madlala, Sandile Zungu and himself can succeed Khoza even though he feels it will take time for them to match what the chairman has achieved.
"We have to take it forward with other young fresh guys. Hopefully, Sandile Zungu, [and] Tim Sukazi, who are established business people, and can add a lot of value to local football," he said.
"I mean, it is inevitable that at some point Dr Khoza and Dr Motaung are going to leave us. The question is, which of us is ready to put up our hands to take the button forward and build the legacy that has been provided for us, which has been good.
"They might not be standing next time around, but we will have to look around and see who is ready to fill those shoes because they are big ones to fill."
Rayners looking to ‘score a goal or two’, impress for Bafana against Algeria
Ellis wants Banyana to land knockout blow in Olympic clash with Nigeria
At 34, Hlatshwayo still fancies his Bafana chances
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos