Since the Afcon tournament ended, Broos has been linked with moves to Tunisia or Algeria after he guided Bafana to third-place finish. However, he has continued to pledge his loyalty with the senior national team.
“I can say to you today there is nothing, really nothing. If Hugo Broos is leaving SA, then it will be because the federation decides to [release me]. That’s all, I’m happy with my job," Broos said after the Afcon.
Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao could not be reached for comment as she was in a meeting yesterday.
Meanwhile, Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners, who is expected to lead the attack against Algeria tonight after Broos confirmed he will play, is excited about the match.
"It is always a good opportunity to play for the national team and I'm happy to be here," Rayners told the Safa media yesterday.
"The guys always motivate me and this is a good opportunity. I want to score one or two goals and help the team win, that's what matters to me."
Safa refutes claims Broos is leaving
Reports allege Belgian will coach SA for the final time tonight then quit
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff
The SA Football Association (Safa) has dismissed reports from Tunisia that Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has agreed to join them.
Reports from Tunisia claimed yesterday that Broos will be coaching Bafana for the last time when they face Algeria in the second Fifa Series friendly at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers tonight (11pm).
Noussor media and Mosaique FM reported that "Tunisia FA has found its coach in Broos", and that they are currently waiting for him to negotiate his exit with Safa.
But Safa head of communications Mninawa Ntloko refuted the reports, saying nothing had changed regarding Broos' future with Bafana. The Belgian's contract runs until after World Cup 2026.
"The coach answered this very same question during a Zoom press briefing with SA media a couple of days ago and nothing has changed," Ntloko, who is with Bafana in Algeria, replied to the Sowetan on WhatsApp.
"We are on our way to training at the match venue as we speak. I'm on the team bus with the coach and we are going to training."
Last month, the Belgian coach denied reports that he was in contact with Tunisia or Algeria for the head coach job.
Broos ‘will play Rayners’ and a full strength Bafana against Algeria
Since the Afcon tournament ended, Broos has been linked with moves to Tunisia or Algeria after he guided Bafana to third-place finish. However, he has continued to pledge his loyalty with the senior national team.
“I can say to you today there is nothing, really nothing. If Hugo Broos is leaving SA, then it will be because the federation decides to [release me]. That’s all, I’m happy with my job," Broos said after the Afcon.
Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao could not be reached for comment as she was in a meeting yesterday.
Meanwhile, Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners, who is expected to lead the attack against Algeria tonight after Broos confirmed he will play, is excited about the match.
"It is always a good opportunity to play for the national team and I'm happy to be here," Rayners told the Safa media yesterday.
"The guys always motivate me and this is a good opportunity. I want to score one or two goals and help the team win, that's what matters to me."
Broos to opt for Bafana big guns in Algeria friendly
Bafana coach Broos wary of Algeria on the rebound from Afcon
Broos fuming over Rulani's revealing Bafana pair's injuries in the media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos