IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa says his party is committed to peace and stability, particularly as the country approaches the May 29 elections.
“Any suggestion of political violence must be dealt with to ensure that it does not mar the holding of a free and fair election,” Hlabisa said on Friday.
He has written a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa proposing that the ANC and IFP meet to address two incidents that happened at the 110th anniversary of King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo’s death in KwaCeza at the weekend.
Addressing a media briefing in Durban on Friday, Hlabisa said the first involved ANC chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal Siboniso Duma grabbing a microphone from Zulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi, telling him to sit down, and publicly chastising him in front of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Ramaphosa.
The second involved an allegation that, after the event, some ANC supporters were assaulted.
“It has still not been clarified, however, who the perpetrators were or what exactly transpired,” Hlabisa said.
He said the ANC Women’s League and the ANC immediately issued statements claiming IFP members had attacked ANC members.
“In response, I requested information from the ANC on who these alleged IFP members were and in what way they were identified as IFP members, as this was not an IFP event, but a government event, and attendees were not wearing IFP regalia.”
Hlabisa said to date that information had still not been provided.
IFP leader writes to Ramaphosa requesting talks after mic-grabbing incident
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
He said he had received a letter from ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo on Wednesday purporting to seek what he called “peace talks” with the IFP.
“After careful consideration yesterday, March 21, I dispatched a letter to the president of the ANC, sharing how best we can deal with the KwaCeza incident.
“I requested that our parties nominate three members of our respective NECs and these three-a-side members will jointly facilitate the engagement of our PECs in KwaZulu-Natal to ensure that we deliver the sustainable and desired result,” Hlabisa said.
Hlabisa said the IFP was ready to engage with the ANC through the process it had suggested.
“We believe it vitally important that an investigation be done into the alleged assault and that the facts be brought to light.”
Hlabisa said at this time of heightened political sensitivity, accusations should not be made lightly.
“If we are to protect the integrity of this election and ensure that it is indeed free and fair, a higher level of political maturity is required. The electorate deserves better than mudslinging,” Hlabisa said.
TimesLIVE
