Mofokeng completes preparations for life after football

Budding Orlando Pirates ace Relebohile Mofokeng, 19, has revealed that his desire to start a business to avoid falling on hard times after football is what drove him to enrol for the PSL Player Transition Programme.
Mofokeng is the youngest of the group of 26 players, from various Premiership clubs, who graduated from the Player Transition Programme at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) in Sandton this week.
"At my team specifically, they just asked who wants to go school and I just volunteered. I heard that it's a business school and I decided to join because I am interested in business. Starting businesses [is my interest] but my challenge was how to execute the business ideas I have. Now, I think I am ready to start,'' Mofokeng said.
Such is his nature of being a man of few words that the Pirates winger shrugged off the request to elaborate on what kind of businesses he's interested in. Even so, the Vaal-born starlet lauded the initiative for unlocking brilliant ideas on how to manage his finances to make sure he doesn't become a statistic of players who blew their money at the end of his just-started career.
"I know what to do with my money after this course. This programme is all about trying to make sure we take the right path, knowing what to do after football. The programme has taught me to think broadly, not just about playing football. I think we can't repeat the same mistakes as other footballers who made wrong financial decisions in the past.''
Gibs is the educational partner for the PSL Player Transition Programme. This comprehensive curriculum covers business fundamentals, information technology, financial management, and leadership skills.
This initiative by the PSL and MultiChoice, was designed to empower football players to thrive beyond their playing careers, addressing the longstanding concern of financial insecurity among retiring footballers. The programme makes sure players are armed with essential skills for managing finances effectively and transitioning smoothly into new careers after handing up their boots.
Image: Lefty Shivambu
