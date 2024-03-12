“Why not? Broos answered when asked if he’d continue with Bafana even if the meeting with Khoza doesn’t tick the boxes he expects it to tick.
Both Bafana’s games against Andorra and Algeria will be played in Algeria on March 21 and 26 respectively. The Fifa Series will see world football’s governing body support its member associations by organising international friendlies, comprising four national teams from different confederations in a single host country, starting this month.
Full squad
Keepers: Ronwen Williams (Sundowns), Bruce Bvuma (Chiefs], Ricardo Goss (SuperSport)
Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune), Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Thapelo Morena, Terrence Mashego (all Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi, Tapelo Xoki (both Pirates], Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB, Romania)
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns), Goodman Mosele (Chippa), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal), Grant Margeman (SuperSport)
Forwards: Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Oswin Apollis (Polokwane City), Patrick Maswanganyi (Pirates) Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Mlondi Mbanjwa (AmaZulu), Khanyisa Mayo (City), Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch), Elias Mokwana (Sekhukhune)
Broos wants to meet PSL coaches as a collective
Bafana coach confirms he's got a date with Irvin Khoza
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made it clear he doesn’t want to meet the PSL coaches one by one but as a collective, revealing that’ll be one of the agendas of his scheduled meeting with the league’s chairman Irvin Khoza.
Broos, who’s always expressed his displeasure at the lack of cooperation between Safa and PSL, has disclosed that a meeting between him and Khoza has finally been scheduled, albeit he was not sure about the actual date.
The Belgian now hopes to meet with his PSL counterparts for the first time since he arrived in the country in May 2021, explaining why he hasn’t visited clubs one by one to speak with their coaches.
“I don't want to make 16 travels and 16 times to say the same thing to the coaches,” Broos said after announcing his 23-men squad to face Andorra and Algeria in the Fifa Series international friendlies pilot project this month.
“I want them [the 16 PSL coaches] together and see what everyone has to say...it’s easy when we are together in one room to say something. Tell it when everybody is there and try to have a discussion.
“This is what I‘ve been wanting from the beginning, so this is something now I’ll discuss with Khoza but there are other things also. I saw [Danny] Jordaan [Safa president] on Saturday and he said ‘this week we will talk to Khoza’ and I don’t know when we’ll have the meeting but we will see. I am now waiting for a confirmation as to when it will happen.”
Having previously highlighted that the strained relationship between Safa and PSL is one of the factors that made him ponder quitting Bafana after winning bronze at the recent Afcon in Ivory Coast, Broos has emphasised that even if his meeting with Khoza doesn’t achieve what he hopes for, he will continue with his job.
