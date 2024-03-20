‘Safa has collapsed completely’: Ria Ledwaba calls for Fifa intervention

Former South African Football Association (Safa) vice-president Ria Ledwaba launched another broadside at the embattled custodian of football and its president Danny Jordaan on Tuesday, calling for Fifa intervention in the organisation.

Ledwaba, who unsuccessfully ran in the 2022 elective congress against Jordaan and has challenged its results in court, had called a press conference to address the issue of being declared persona non grata by Safa on March 6.

She said she received a letter from Safa late on Tuesday night rescinding that declaration.

Ledwaba said such an action was a “demonstration of an organisation that has collapsed completely” and called for Fifa to establish a normalisation committee to take control of Safa.

The drama surrounding Ledwaba comes within a fortnight of the Hawks raiding Safa House in Nasrec in connection with allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3m linked to Jordaan.

Ledwaba said she initially decided not to speak to the media when she received the ban because “my God said” she should not.