Former North West Development Corporation CFO in court for fraud

Former CFO of the North West Development Corporation Kudakwashe Mpofu, a Zimbabwean, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a charge of fraud and contravening the Immigration Act.

It is alleged that in 2022, Mpofu, 32, used a fraudulent permit to remain in the country.

After investigations by the police, Mpofu handed himself over on Wednesday and was formally arrested.

“In court, the matter was postponed to March 26 for bail information and possible bail application,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said. She said Mpofu will remain in custody until his appearance.

“The NPA intends to oppose bail and more charges might be added.”

On Sunday, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi told journalists Mpofu was informed as “far back as June 23 2023 that his purported permanent residence permit is actually fraudulent”.

“I’m here today to confirm that, according to our records, Mr Kudakwashe Mpofu’s permanent residence document is fraudulent and was not issued by the department of home affairs and we do not know where he obtained it.

“We can confirm the permanent residence permit number appearing on Mr Mpofu’s document does not exist in our systems. We can further confirm that the control number appearing on Mr Mpofu’s purported document was not issued by the department to him but rather it was legitimately issued to somebody else. As to how Mr Mpofu came across that control number, we do not know,” Motsoaledi said.

Mpofu resigned on Monday.

On March 10, the Sunday World reported that Mpofu was fighting tooth and nail to stop the home affairs department from deporting him.

The paper reported he was also complaining that the department had failed to reply to his court papers.

