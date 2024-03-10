Chiefs took the lead as early as the sixth minute courtesy of Ashley Du Preez, before Monnapule Saleng levelled matters in the 24th minute. Du Preez restored Chiefs' advantage when he completed his brace a few seconds before the end of first regulation time of the first stanza. Thabiso Lebitso's thunderbolt drew Bucs level again two minutes before the hour mark, before Saleng scored the winner in the 68th minute.
After the game, Chiefs reserve keeper Brandon Petersen was seen having a heated altercation with Johnson, appearing to be blaming him for some decisions. The Chiefs caretaker mentor has since downplayed the incident saying it was "normal" and encouraging his charges to "react when they lose".
"It was just a normal chat with the coach, we lost the game, what do we have to fight? [Yes], it’s normal, did you see Kevin De Bruyne tell Pep Guardiola to shut up? It’s normal, I want my players to react when we lose,'' Johnson said.
"I want them [his players] to react and if they react to me then I take all that on my shoulders because tomorrow I will fix up whatever the reaction is...then it’s football. I don’t want them to be mouses, they have to be people who come and question you."
Johnson tells Chiefs' fans not to 'throw stones' at players
Image: Lee Warren
Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has told Amakhosi faithful to refrain from "throwing stones" at the team, saying that is not the solution, before implying that Orlando Pirates fans would have also done the same had they lost.
Angry Chiefs supporters pelted missiles at the team's bench after their 3-2 defeat to archrivals Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday, where the Glamour Boys surrendered the lead twice. Chiefs have already been punished for spectator misbehaviour in recent months, where their fan base had thrown objects at Johnson's predecessors Arthur Zwane and Molefi Ntseki.
"Maybe I saw one bottle or two, but I did see the police. I don't know who they were protecting...me or the players? But we want to say thank you to our fans for coming out. Don't throw stones guys, it doesn't work. I think it would've been the same if we had three goals and Pirates had two...we'd have seen some stones also,'' Johnson said.
Chiefs took the lead as early as the sixth minute courtesy of Ashley Du Preez, before Monnapule Saleng levelled matters in the 24th minute. Du Preez restored Chiefs' advantage when he completed his brace a few seconds before the end of first regulation time of the first stanza. Thabiso Lebitso's thunderbolt drew Bucs level again two minutes before the hour mark, before Saleng scored the winner in the 68th minute.
After the game, Chiefs reserve keeper Brandon Petersen was seen having a heated altercation with Johnson, appearing to be blaming him for some decisions. The Chiefs caretaker mentor has since downplayed the incident saying it was "normal" and encouraging his charges to "react when they lose".
"It was just a normal chat with the coach, we lost the game, what do we have to fight? [Yes], it’s normal, did you see Kevin De Bruyne tell Pep Guardiola to shut up? It’s normal, I want my players to react when we lose,'' Johnson said.
"I want them [his players] to react and if they react to me then I take all that on my shoulders because tomorrow I will fix up whatever the reaction is...then it’s football. I don’t want them to be mouses, they have to be people who come and question you."
We are not scared of you, Dolly tells Pirates
Khune's return a 'mental booster' for Chiefs
Riveiro eyes league double over enemy Amakhosi
Cavin positive Chiefs are back on track
Pirates focus on Spurs as Chiefs derby looms
Duba sends warning to Pirates ahead of Soweto derby
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos