Despite thumping Moroka Swallows 4-1 in the DStv Premiership match on Saturday, Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema was not entirely satisfied with the result and feels there is a lot of work they need to do.
Goals by Linda Mntambo, Tresor Yamba, Thamsanqa Masiya and Jamie Webber handed Babina Noko an emphatic win that saw them move to sixth on the log table with 30 points from 19 matches.
Seema said they must not get carried away by the result and think they are now a complete team. “There is a lot of work that we still need to do. We can’t say we are flying high, never. We need to fight and we are looking forward to the next game,” Seema told the club’s media department.
“Credit must go to the boys. I think they fought hard and listened to the technical team, especially at halftime.”
Seema also feels his side didn’t play well against Swallows despite scoring four goals and that they need to improve their performance. “I think we started well and we played for a few minutes until we got a goal and after that, we went and sat on top of our box. I don't know why.
“It was never the plan and we could see that it was a matter of time before we conceded a goal and we ended up doing that. But at half time it was 1-1, and we had to react and we spoke to the guys in a manner where they would understand that what they were doing was not what we had planned.
“Swallows were coming. They are a good team and given space and time, they will play. Our changes made an impact and we are happy that the team that's on the bench showed focus like the one starting and it showed the team spirit.
“Swallows are not a bad team, and it was one of those games where you say we would have loved to have a clean sheet after getting so many goals, but it was not meant to be. We will soldier on and move to the next one.”
Results: SuperSport 1-1 AmaZulu; Stellenbosch 1-1 Spurs; Bay 0-0 Galaxy.
Seema 'unhappy' despite massive win at low-flying Birds
Coach warns Babina Noko not get carried away
Image: Philip Maeta
