×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Komphela explains why he joined Arrows

Coach says he knows what to fix to make the team tick

11 March 2024 - 11:48
Neville Khoza Journalist
Steve Komphela
Steve Komphela
Image: Veli Nhlapo

New Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has identified areas where he wants to work on and help the club get better. Komphela guided Arrows to their first win in 12 matches after they beat Polokwane City 1-0 in his first game in charge on Sunday at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Nduduzo Sibiya scored the only goal late in the second half to hand Abafana Bes'thende their first win since October 28, when they last beat Kaizer Chiefs.

Komphela, who joined the club last Thursday, said he had to focus on his defence and scoring goals as these have been their problems.

"You can't make much observation in football in two days, the only thing that I conceded was just the submission that is made by my colleagues is that the final third has been a problem," Komphela told the media after the game.

"Scoring goals has been the problem and sometimes we also conceded goals unnecessarily and I said if that is the case, then we will have to look at our defence.

"Are you in a position where you regain the ball and find Knox Mutizwa or whoever? If you were to ask me, I think they passed the test today."

Komphela also explained what convinced him to rejoin Arrows last week after his relationship with Moroka Swallows ended last month.

"First of all, we have to consider the level of the risk. I spoke to a friend of mine before I went to Durban and he said 'what if... what if," he said.

"If you are govern by fear, you will go nowhere. But we knew that I had worked at Arrows before and I know the chair lady [Mato Madlala] supports her coaches.

"And having looked at the team and the table, it was realistic to say 'relax, go in and help people who need it because I'm not doing anything currently', to be honest.

"So, I'd be sitting at my place doing nothing, so for the period that is available, you can help others. this was an opportunity to go and help.

"I think it has gotten to a place where we connected a bit with those who have been with me before and we connected with those who just joined the club.

"It is not easy to get into an environment and work with people, so emotionally, it is quite a long way to go, but it clicked a little bit.

"We can go on, consolidate these results and try to see what more we can add to the table."    

Riveiro hails 'best display' in derby win

Coach Jose Riveiro has entreated his troops to bridge the gap between their best performances and their worst, adding that Orlando Pirates' 3-2 ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Rare instance of Pirates edging Chiefs in stands made the difference: Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro could not hide his joy after becoming the second Bucs coach after Ruud Krol to complete a league double over ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arteta praises Ramsdale’s courage after mistake in win over Brentford

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale showed his powers of recovery after a huge error gifted Brentford an equaliser, twice keeping his side level before ...
Sport
1 day ago

Johnson tells Chiefs' fans not to 'throw stones' at players

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has told Amakhosi faithful to refrain from "throwing stones" at the team, saying that is not the solution, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Former Chiefs attacker Bernard Parker expects tactical game in Soweto derby

There is little separating Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on the DStv Premiership standings and former Amakhosi attacker Bernard Parker is ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court