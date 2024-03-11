Komphela explains why he joined Arrows

"First of all, we have to consider the level of the risk. I spoke to a friend of mine before I went to Durban and he said 'what if... what if," he said.
New Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has identified areas where he wants to work on and help the club get better. Komphela guided Arrows to their first win in 12 matches after they beat Polokwane City 1-0 in his first game in charge on Sunday at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Nduduzo Sibiya scored the only goal late in the second half to hand Abafana Bes'thende their first win since October 28, when they last beat Kaizer Chiefs.
Komphela, who joined the club last Thursday, said he had to focus on his defence and scoring goals as these have been their problems.
"You can't make much observation in football in two days, the only thing that I conceded was just the submission that is made by my colleagues is that the final third has been a problem," Komphela told the media after the game.
"Scoring goals has been the problem and sometimes we also conceded goals unnecessarily and I said if that is the case, then we will have to look at our defence.
"Are you in a position where you regain the ball and find Knox Mutizwa or whoever? If you were to ask me, I think they passed the test today."
Komphela also explained what convinced him to rejoin Arrows last week after his relationship with Moroka Swallows ended last month.
"First of all, we have to consider the level of the risk. I spoke to a friend of mine before I went to Durban and he said 'what if... what if," he said.
"If you are govern by fear, you will go nowhere. But we knew that I had worked at Arrows before and I know the chair lady [Mato Madlala] supports her coaches.
"And having looked at the team and the table, it was realistic to say 'relax, go in and help people who need it because I'm not doing anything currently', to be honest.
"So, I'd be sitting at my place doing nothing, so for the period that is available, you can help others. this was an opportunity to go and help.
"I think it has gotten to a place where we connected a bit with those who have been with me before and we connected with those who just joined the club.
"It is not easy to get into an environment and work with people, so emotionally, it is quite a long way to go, but it clicked a little bit.
"We can go on, consolidate these results and try to see what more we can add to the table."
