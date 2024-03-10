Arteta praises Ramsdale’s courage after mistake in win over Brentford
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale showed his powers of recovery after a huge error gifted Brentford an equaliser, twice keeping his side level before a late winner on Saturday put the pressure back on the Gunners' title rivals.
The England keeper has lost his starting spot to David Raya this season but, with Brentford loanee Raya ineligible, Ramsdale made his first appearance since January 7.
An uneventful first half for Ramsdale turned into a nightmare on the stroke of half time, as he took far too long on the ball inside his six-yard box and allowed Yoane Wissa to pounce.
The away fans tried to get under Ramsdale's skin, repeatedly serenading him with an unfavourable comparison to Raya and greeting his every touch with sarcastic cheers.
But the England keeper produced two second-half saves to keep the game at 1-1 before Kai Havertz's late header sent Arsenal top for the first time since Christmas Eve with a 2-1 win.
Ramsdale was all says after the final whistle as he was embraced by his team mates and Arteta, who described him as “a person with a huge personality and courage”.
Arteta praised Ramsdale's response to his mistake.
“I'm not surprised because the whole team, the whole stadium, was behind him and he has that respect and that admiration,” he said.
“We really wanted to win for him in that moment and he really helped us to win.”
Brentford manager Thomas Frank also spoke to Ramsdale after the final whistle.
“I said I think he's a very good keeper and I didn't want him to be involved in that situation,” Frank said.
“I don't think that was a mistake, I think that was very good pressure from Wissa.”
Kai Havertz scored a late winner to put the Gunners top of the Premier League despite keeper Ramsdale's error as Arsenal recorded an eighth league victory in a row.
The hard-fought win put Arsenal in provisional top spot on 64 points, one point ahead of Liverpool and two in front of Manchester City — who meet at Anfield on Sunday.
Declan Rice's glancing header from a Ben White cross gave Arsenal the lead after 19 minutes as the hosts dominated possession from the start at The Emirates.
The Bees levelled against the run of play as Ramsdale dawdled in his box and Wissa's sliding challenge sent an attempted clearance into the net.
The keeper, making his first league start since November in place of Brentford loanee David Raya who was ineligible, made amends with two good saves, clawing Ivan Toney's long-range effort wide and tipping Nathan Collins' header over.
Arsenal pressed for the winner and Rice rattled the woodwork 15 minutes from time with a curling effort from outside the box that left keeper Mark Flekken stranded.
Havertz headed home in the 86th from another superb delivery by White to give Arsenal a deserved win, which means the Gunners will end the weekend in at least second spot and could stay top on goal difference if Liverpool and City draw.
Brentford remained 15th, five points above 18th-placed Luton Town and the relegation zone having played a game more.
Frank was frustrated Havertz was the match-winner after the German forward, on a yellow card, went down in the box in the 65th minute under minimal contact from Collins, which Frank said was a clear dive.
Reuters