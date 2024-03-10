Arteta praises Ramsdale’s courage after mistake in win over Brentford

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale showed his powers of recovery after a huge error gifted Brentford an equaliser, twice keeping his side level before a late winner on Saturday put the pressure back on the Gunners' title rivals.

The England keeper has lost his starting spot to David Raya this season but, with Brentford loanee Raya ineligible, Ramsdale made his first appearance since January 7.

An uneventful first half for Ramsdale turned into a nightmare on the stroke of half time, as he took far too long on the ball inside his six-yard box and allowed Yoane Wissa to pounce.

The away fans tried to get under Ramsdale's skin, repeatedly serenading him with an unfavourable comparison to Raya and greeting his every touch with sarcastic cheers.

But the England keeper produced two second-half saves to keep the game at 1-1 before Kai Havertz's late header sent Arsenal top for the first time since Christmas Eve with a 2-1 win.