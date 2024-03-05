Arteta delighted with summer signings as Arsenal hit Sheffield for six
Arsenal's close-season signings have added a new dimension to the squad and are helping their teammates reach a higher level, manager Mikel Arteta said after their 6-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United on Monday.
Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, signed from West Ham United and Chelsea in the summer, were among the scorers as Arsenal matched their biggest Premier League away win with a free-scoring display at Bramall Lane.
Arsenal have won their last seven league games and are third with 61 points, two points behind leaders Liverpool.
Asked if the players signed in the summer had helped Arsenal hit top gear at the right time, Arteta said: “Yes for sure.
“Obviously picking the right players that could bring something that we didn't have to the squad, and they're certainly doing that and improving every single player, and the mechanisms and culture around the team.
“They are doing that but there's still the most important part of the season ahead and we know that that's the case.”
The Spanish manager also provided an injury update on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who did not play the full 90 minutes.
"[Saka] was feeling a bit sick and we also have Fabio [Vieira] who we have to give minutes [to],” Arteta said.
“It was great opportunity [for us] and then we had a little issue with Gabi Martinelli too — he had a slight cut on his foot and we have to wait and see how he is.”
Arteta added that Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu is “very close” to returning from a calf injury.
Arsenal next host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.
A captain's contribution from Ødegaard ©— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 4, 2024
Arsenal have the lead inside five minutes 💥
📺 Stream #SHUARS live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x pic.twitter.com/GsUsTP7ghL
The Gunners scored five times in the first half as they tore the home side apart.
Arteta's team are third with 61 points after 27 games, a point behind Manchester City but with a much better goal difference than their title rivals. The Blades remain rooted to the bottom on 13 points, 11 adrift of the safety zone.
Arsenal are the first Premier league team with seven wins in a row this season and appear to be gaining momentum at just the right time to keep the pressure on the top two.
“A great performance and a big result for us again with the amount of goals we scored and the clean sheet,” Arteta said.
“The team shows signs of wanting more, very positive. The energy is really good at the moment. When you are winning everything is easier, we have to maintain momentum now.”
Declan Rice gets in on the act ⚽🔥— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 4, 2024
Arsenal have five before half-time 💥
📺 Stream #SHUARS live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x pic.twitter.com/r9RolwVhfC
Arsenal were ruthless as they sliced through United's defence with ease from the start. Captain Martin Odegaard opened the floodgates with his fifth-minute goal, firing home from the middle of the box after a cute cutback from Declan Rice.
There was more misery to come for United goalkeeper Ivo Grbic on a night that saw six different names on the scoresheet.
Jayden Bogle put through his own goal in the 13th before Gabriel Martinelli struck two minutes later, sending scores of weary United fans to the Bramall Lane exits, while Kai Havertz (25th minute), Rice (39), and Ben White (58) also netted.
Sheffield coach Chris Wilder said it has been a painful season for his “damaged group of players”.
“They've had to take some big hits,” he said.
"[Arsenal] cut us wide open, they are doing that to a lot of teams. I'm not saying that makes us feel better because that is another long night for this club.
“Saka took us to pieces down that [right] side, whatever you need to do you have to try to stem the tide, especially when they are in full flow.
“We didn't have an answer to anything they had.”
Reuters