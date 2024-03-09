The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency is at “risk of death” after a string of donors suspended their funding over Israeli allegations some staff took part in the October 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said.
“The agency is at risk of death, it is risking dismantlement,” Lazzarini told Swiss broadcaster RTS in an interview aired on Saturday.
“What is at stake is the fate of the Palestinians today in Gaza in the short term who are going through an absolutely unprecedented humanitarian crisis.”
Reuters
UN Palestinian refugee agency at 'risk of death', UNRWA chief says
Image: REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo
The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency is at “risk of death” after a string of donors suspended their funding over Israeli allegations some staff took part in the October 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said.
“The agency is at risk of death, it is risking dismantlement,” Lazzarini told Swiss broadcaster RTS in an interview aired on Saturday.
“What is at stake is the fate of the Palestinians today in Gaza in the short term who are going through an absolutely unprecedented humanitarian crisis.”
Reuters
Gaza ceasefire possible, says US
Nicaragua files case at World Court against Germany for aiding Israel
Pressure mounts for inquiry into Israeli troops firing on Gazans waiting for aid
Amid infighting, Michigan Republicans set to deliver Trump another win
WHO completes second Gaza hospital evacuation amid fighting
US pushes for UN to support temporary Gaza ceasefire, oppose Rafah assault
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos