PSG’s Mbappé dismisses talk of rift with Enrique after Sociedad win

Kylian Mbappé said he has “no problems" with manager Luis Enrique after playing the full 90 minutes for Paris St-Germain on Tuesday for the first time since February 14, the forward scoring both goals in their 2-1 Champions League win at Real Sociedad.

The France captain, who scored either side of half time to help PSG to a 4-1 aggregate win and reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021, informed the Ligue 1 club last month that he would leave them as a free agent at the end of the season.

Mbappé came off the bench in a 2-0 win over Nantes last month and was substituted in PSG's last two Ligue 1 matches, both of which ended in draws.

“I always want to play in the Champions League — it is a very important competition. I could never be a player who hides," Mbappé told broadcaster Canal Plus on Tuesday.

“My relationship with the coach is good. There is no problem even if people might think that there is. I have many issues but the coach is not one of them."