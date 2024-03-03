Forest decry ref decision before Liverpool's late winner, Klopp sees no issue

Referee Paul Tierney's decision not to return the ball to Nottingham Forest after restart, minutes before Liverpool's 99th-minute winner was wrong, Forest's referee analyst said.

Forest's 1-0 home Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Saturday ended in chaos after the final whistle with Tierney surrounded by Forest's enraged staff, ultimately resulting in coaching staff member Steven Reid being shown a red card.

Tierney had stopped play due to Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate's head injury while Forest were attacking and forward Callum Hudson-Odoi was in possession of the ball.

Play was then restarted with an uncontested drop ball that was given to Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, which led to Liverpool progressing up the pitch and eventually winning the match thanks to Darwin Nunez's header.

“The law states that, if the referee is going to stop the game — which he is entitled to for a head injury — the ball has to go back to the team that has possession. Forest clearly had possession,” Forest's referee analyst Mark Clattenburg said on Saturday.