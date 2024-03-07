Khenyeza still enjoys ‘full’ backing at blunt Arrows

As much as he admits that Golden Arrows’ situation of losing 11 games on the trot is abnormal, the side’s coach Mabhuti Khenyeza has disclosed he still enjoys the full backing of the management.
“I think the management is very, very supportive. They are behind us all the time, making sure they even come to training to watch us train. They encourage us big time. They don’t just look at the results but they see that we are performing and it’s just that we are unlucky with the results...we are in this together,” Khenyeza said post their 11th successive defeat against Kaizer Chiefs, where Wandile Duba scored the game’s only goal at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
Khenyeza explained why he thinks Arrows’ situation wasn’t normal, suggesting their slump was still not a train smash. Arrows' last win was against Kaizer Chiefs at home in October last year. Abafana Bes’thende will hope to finally snap their long winless streak when they take on Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
“We are in an abnormal situation. If we win two games, we’ll be number four or five on the log even after losing 11 games in a row. It’s not like we don’t have points in the bag, we have points in the bag. Other teams below us don’t have points...they still need to fight to reach where we are,” Khenyeza said.
“If we can win just one game, everyone will forget that we’ve lost 11 games. We are just one point away from the top eight and that encourages us as well. I think this is the first time in the league that a team loses 11 games in a row and still finds itself mid-table, hence I keep on saying it’s an abnormal situation.”
Arrows’ 11 defeats (all in the league unless stated)
November 4: 0-3 v AmaZulu (Carling Knockout quarterfinals)
November 7: 0-1 v Royal AM
November 12: 1-3 v AmaZulu
November 26: 0-1 v CPT City
December 9: 0-1 v Chippa
December 17: 1-2 v Pirates
December 23: 0-2 v Galaxy
February 18: 1-3 v Galaxy
February 23: 1-2 v Galaxy (Nedbank Cup last 32)
February 28: 0-1 v Sekhukhune
Tuesday: 0-1 v Chiefs
Khenyeza still enjoys ‘full’ backing at blunt Arrows
Coach not too perturbed after 11th straight defeat
Image: Lefty Shivambu
As much as he admits that Golden Arrows’ situation of losing 11 games on the trot is abnormal, the side’s coach Mabhuti Khenyeza has disclosed he still enjoys the full backing of the management.
“I think the management is very, very supportive. They are behind us all the time, making sure they even come to training to watch us train. They encourage us big time. They don’t just look at the results but they see that we are performing and it’s just that we are unlucky with the results...we are in this together,” Khenyeza said post their 11th successive defeat against Kaizer Chiefs, where Wandile Duba scored the game’s only goal at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
Khenyeza explained why he thinks Arrows’ situation wasn’t normal, suggesting their slump was still not a train smash. Arrows' last win was against Kaizer Chiefs at home in October last year. Abafana Bes’thende will hope to finally snap their long winless streak when they take on Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
“We are in an abnormal situation. If we win two games, we’ll be number four or five on the log even after losing 11 games in a row. It’s not like we don’t have points in the bag, we have points in the bag. Other teams below us don’t have points...they still need to fight to reach where we are,” Khenyeza said.
“If we can win just one game, everyone will forget that we’ve lost 11 games. We are just one point away from the top eight and that encourages us as well. I think this is the first time in the league that a team loses 11 games in a row and still finds itself mid-table, hence I keep on saying it’s an abnormal situation.”
Arrows’ 11 defeats (all in the league unless stated)
November 4: 0-3 v AmaZulu (Carling Knockout quarterfinals)
November 7: 0-1 v Royal AM
November 12: 1-3 v AmaZulu
November 26: 0-1 v CPT City
December 9: 0-1 v Chippa
December 17: 1-2 v Pirates
December 23: 0-2 v Galaxy
February 18: 1-3 v Galaxy
February 23: 1-2 v Galaxy (Nedbank Cup last 32)
February 28: 0-1 v Sekhukhune
Tuesday: 0-1 v Chiefs
Barker confident of realising CAF dream
Cavin positive Chiefs are back on track
CONFIRMED: TS Galaxy league match against Downs postponed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos