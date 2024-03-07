×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Khenyeza still enjoys ‘full’ backing at blunt Arrows

Coach not too perturbed after 11th straight defeat

07 March 2024 - 09:10
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Golden Arrows coach Mabhudi Khenyeza.
Golden Arrows coach Mabhudi Khenyeza.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

As much as he admits that Golden Arrows’ situation of losing 11 games on the trot is abnormal, the side’s coach Mabhuti Khenyeza has disclosed he still enjoys the full backing of the management.

“I think the management is very, very supportive. They are behind us all the time, making sure they even come to training to watch us train. They encourage us big time. They don’t just look at the results but they see that we are performing and it’s just that we are unlucky with the results...we are in this together,” Khenyeza said post their 11th successive defeat against Kaizer Chiefs, where Wandile Duba scored the game’s only goal at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Khenyeza explained why he thinks Arrows’ situation wasn’t normal, suggesting their slump was still not a train smash. Arrows' last win was against Kaizer Chiefs at home in October last year. Abafana Bes’thende will hope to finally snap their long winless streak when they take on Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

“We are in an abnormal situation. If we win two games, we’ll be number four or five on the log even after losing 11 games in a row. It’s not like we don’t have points in the bag, we have points in the bag. Other teams below us don’t have points...they still need to fight to reach where we are,” Khenyeza said.

“If we can win just one game, everyone will forget that we’ve lost 11 games. We are just one point away from the top eight and that encourages us as well. I think this is the first time in the league that a team loses 11 games in a row and still finds itself mid-table, hence I keep on saying it’s an abnormal situation.”

Arrows’ 11 defeats (all in the league unless stated)

November 4:  0-3 v AmaZulu (Carling Knockout quarterfinals)

November 7: 0-1 v Royal AM

November 12: 1-3 v AmaZulu

November 26: 0-1 v CPT City

December 9: 0-1 v Chippa

December 17: 1-2 v Pirates

December 23: 0-2 v Galaxy

February 18: 1-3 v Galaxy

February  23: 1-2 v Galaxy (Nedbank Cup last 32)

February 28: 0-1 v Sekhukhune

Tuesday: 0-1 v Chiefs

Barker confident of realising CAF dream

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker feels they have put themselves in a position where they can qualify for the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Cavin positive Chiefs are back on track

Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-0 win over struggling Golden Arrows on Tuesday has left Amakhosi interim coach Cavin Johnson convinced that their campaign is back ...
Sport
9 hours ago

CONFIRMED: TS Galaxy league match against Downs postponed

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that the DStv Premiership match between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns scheduled for tonight at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court