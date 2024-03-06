×

Soccer

CONFIRMED: TS Galaxy league match against Downs postponed

PSL confirmed tonight's game has been moved following accident that Rockets were involved in

By SPORTS REPORTER - 06 March 2024 - 12:50
A general view of the Premier Soccer League offices in Parktown, Johannesburg. File photo
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that the DStv Premiership match between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns scheduled for tonight at Mbombela Stadium has been postponed.

This after the Galaxy team bus was involved in a motor vehicle accident on their way to Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday on the N4 freeway in Schoemanskloof.

It is understood that the bus collided with a VW Polo where a driver passed on, but the players and the staff from the bus didn't sustain injuries.

“A decision has been made in consideration of the extraordinary circumstances following an accident involving the TS Galaxy team bus and another motor vehicle on Tuesday afternoon,” a statement from the league read.

“The PSL extends its understanding and support to TS Galaxy during this challenging period. We acknowledge the impact of this decision on all stakeholders and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Details regarding the rescheduled fixture will be communicated in due course.”

