The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has confirmed that some Gauteng taxi operations, especially in Thembisa, Germiston, Benoni, Katlehong and Vosloorus, are suspended on Thursday after a dispute.
Santaco national spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala said the temporary suspension follows a disagreement on Wednesday between their patrollers and the JR Choeu bus company, which saw law enforcement arresting patrollers and security officials and some of their vehicles being impounded.
“A meeting has been called between the industry and other affected parties to speedily resolve the matter. We apologise to commuters who have been affected by this,” she said.
This is a developing story...
Taxi drivers go on strike in parts of Gauteng
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has confirmed that some Gauteng taxi operations, especially in Thembisa, Germiston, Benoni, Katlehong and Vosloorus, are suspended on Thursday after a dispute.
Santaco national spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala said the temporary suspension follows a disagreement on Wednesday between their patrollers and the JR Choeu bus company, which saw law enforcement arresting patrollers and security officials and some of their vehicles being impounded.
“A meeting has been called between the industry and other affected parties to speedily resolve the matter. We apologise to commuters who have been affected by this,” she said.
This is a developing story...
TimesLIVE
Santaco distances itself from EFF taxi 'shutdown' in Cape Town
NATHANIEL LEE | There should be consequences for bad behaviour in society, schools included
Commuter safety agreement signed as taxi task team seeks common ground on impoundments in Cape Town
Santaco goes to court over latest taxi impoundments in Cape Town
'It's fake news' — Santaco shuts down rumours of another taxi strike
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos