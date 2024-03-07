"I believe and trust that the club will go to Africa wanting to compete and make a name for ourselves."
The Cape Winelands team will be targeting another victory when they host struggling neighbours Cape Town Spurs at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.
"Spurs have shown good fortune having won [against TS Galaxy on Sunday] and had a tough game away to [Orlando] Pirates [last night]. Maybe one day less to recover and we need to utilise a little bit of that extra to rest well," he said.
"But yeah, the plan would be to put up the best team that we believe can win the game on Saturday and put up a performance.
"This win [against Cape Town City] set us up to go on Saturday, not having lost or drawn and you are desperate to get a win. It will give us confidence and belief that we will go out there and play with a good positive attitude.
"We got six points from City and we beat Spurs already. Imagine getting three points from Spurs... that's 12. I think that will be massive."
Meanwhile, the Citizens will visit Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.
Barker confident of realising CAF dream
Stellies target three points against struggling Spurs
Image: Ashley Vlotman
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker feels they have put themselves in a position where they can qualify for the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup next season.
With 12 matches left for Stellies, Barker believes they have a huge chance to make their debut in the continental competitions.
Stellies extended their unbeaten run across all competitions when they beat Cape Town City 1-0 at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday, with Devin Titus scoring the only goal in the first half.
"I said [CAF qualification] four or five years ago, I made a statement. Sometimes you say things out of dreaming, hoping one day it will be a case," Barker told the media during a post-match press conference.
"We know and we can see what it does playing in Africa; that is not easy. So, I do trust that we are in a position now [to qualify for CAF] with 12 games to go ... that we can firmly believe that we can compete for one of those positions.
Image: Ashley Vlotman
"I believe and trust that the club will go to Africa wanting to compete and make a name for ourselves."
The Cape Winelands team will be targeting another victory when they host struggling neighbours Cape Town Spurs at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.
"Spurs have shown good fortune having won [against TS Galaxy on Sunday] and had a tough game away to [Orlando] Pirates [last night]. Maybe one day less to recover and we need to utilise a little bit of that extra to rest well," he said.
"But yeah, the plan would be to put up the best team that we believe can win the game on Saturday and put up a performance.
"This win [against Cape Town City] set us up to go on Saturday, not having lost or drawn and you are desperate to get a win. It will give us confidence and belief that we will go out there and play with a good positive attitude.
"We got six points from City and we beat Spurs already. Imagine getting three points from Spurs... that's 12. I think that will be massive."
Meanwhile, the Citizens will visit Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.
Cavin positive Chiefs are back on track
CONFIRMED: TS Galaxy league match against Downs postponed
Nyatama happy with troubled Birds' progress
PSG’s Mbappé dismisses talk of rift with Enrique after Sociedad win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos