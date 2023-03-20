Galaxy unleash 4-0 demolition of Richards Bay

TS Galaxy thumped Richards Bay 4-0 in the DStv Premiership yesterday at Mbombela Stadium to keep their hopes of a top eight finish alive.
The win came courtesy of a brace from Orebotse Mongae and goals by Sphiwe Mahlangu and Junior Traore. The three points pushed Galaxy to seventh place on the table with 30 points, while Richards Bay remain in sixth place with 31 points. The Natal Rich Boyz have lost five games in the league in a row.
The match pitted two teams that had decent defensive records in the league. Only log leaders Mamelodi Sundown have been better defensively. With that in mind, both sides kept things tight in the opening stages of the first half. Their defensive structures were intact in the opening 15 minutes.
Richards Bay got the game’s first chance of the encounter via Luvuyo Memela. He was set up by Yanela Mbuthuma inside the penalty box but he blasted it over the goal. The Natal Rich Boyz had their tails up and thought they had found the breakthrough with Somila Ntsundwana’s half-volley but his effort was pushed wide by Rockets keeper Vasilije Kolak for a corner.
The away team would rue those missed chances in the 24th minute as the home side opened the scoring through Mahlangu, who directed the ball past Richards Bay’s Neil Boshoff, beaten by a bounce as he was attempting to make a save. Two minutes later, the KwaNdebele outfit doubled their lead thanks to Mongae, who slotted in from inside the box. The goal gave the Rockets a 2-0 advantage at the break.
The second half began with the home side running after the visitors as Sead Ramovic’s team looked to bury the game. The co-coached Richards Bay looked offbeat. It seemed as if the halftime team talk by Vasili Manousakis and Pitso Dladla did not work.
Ten minutes into the half, the Rockets made it 3-0 with a Traore goal. Marks Munyai’s cross went past the Richards Bay defence to Traore, who needed to sort his feet out and hit the target.
Though the game was lost, Richards Bay refused to hang their heads in shame . They kept asking questions as they hoped for a comeback. Mongae put the final nail in the coffin in stoppage time, getting his second to make it 4-0.
The Galaxy defence remained resolute as they secured a 14th clean sheet this season.
Victory pushes Rockets to seventh place in log
Galaxy unleash 4-0 demolition of Richards Bay
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
TS Galaxy thumped Richards Bay 4-0 in the DStv Premiership yesterday at Mbombela Stadium to keep their hopes of a top eight finish alive.
The win came courtesy of a brace from Orebotse Mongae and goals by Sphiwe Mahlangu and Junior Traore. The three points pushed Galaxy to seventh place on the table with 30 points, while Richards Bay remain in sixth place with 31 points. The Natal Rich Boyz have lost five games in the league in a row.
The match pitted two teams that had decent defensive records in the league. Only log leaders Mamelodi Sundown have been better defensively. With that in mind, both sides kept things tight in the opening stages of the first half. Their defensive structures were intact in the opening 15 minutes.
Richards Bay got the game’s first chance of the encounter via Luvuyo Memela. He was set up by Yanela Mbuthuma inside the penalty box but he blasted it over the goal. The Natal Rich Boyz had their tails up and thought they had found the breakthrough with Somila Ntsundwana’s half-volley but his effort was pushed wide by Rockets keeper Vasilije Kolak for a corner.
The away team would rue those missed chances in the 24th minute as the home side opened the scoring through Mahlangu, who directed the ball past Richards Bay’s Neil Boshoff, beaten by a bounce as he was attempting to make a save. Two minutes later, the KwaNdebele outfit doubled their lead thanks to Mongae, who slotted in from inside the box. The goal gave the Rockets a 2-0 advantage at the break.
The second half began with the home side running after the visitors as Sead Ramovic’s team looked to bury the game. The co-coached Richards Bay looked offbeat. It seemed as if the halftime team talk by Vasili Manousakis and Pitso Dladla did not work.
Ten minutes into the half, the Rockets made it 3-0 with a Traore goal. Marks Munyai’s cross went past the Richards Bay defence to Traore, who needed to sort his feet out and hit the target.
Though the game was lost, Richards Bay refused to hang their heads in shame . They kept asking questions as they hoped for a comeback. Mongae put the final nail in the coffin in stoppage time, getting his second to make it 4-0.
The Galaxy defence remained resolute as they secured a 14th clean sheet this season.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos