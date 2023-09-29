Pirates welcome Galaxy challenge amid CAF exit fears

Orlando Pirates tactician Jose Riveiro views their crucial fixture v Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy as a perfect opportunity to demonstrate their resilience after losing the away leg.
Pirates lost the away leg of this CAF Champions League second preliminary round tie, nearly two weeks ago, 1-0. The second leg is at Orlando Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
“It's a home game against a good team, who's already leading 1-0. It's a challenge but we love challenges. This one is an opportunity to prove that even in difficult circumstances we can make it, we can be our best version,'' Riveiro told the media before their training session at Rand Stadium yesterday.
The Spaniard, who's already won the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup since joining Pirates in July 2022, emphasised that they'd put the first leg behind them as they aim to write an “important piece” of history by reaching the group stages of the Champions League.
“What happened in Botswana is in the past and tomorrow [today] we have the opportunity to write an important piece in the club's history for our future. The players really want to go to the group stages and test themselves against the best teams on the continent,'' the Pirates coach said.
Riveiro also wants to use tonight's fixture to soothe the pain they subjected a half-capacity crowd to when they lost 1-0 against Stellenbosch in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Orlando Stadium last Sunday.
“Tomorrow [tonight], more than the result, is about having the opportunity to forget the last game as soon as possible with a good result and a good convincing performance in front of our fans. Last time [against Stellies] we played in front of a good crowd and we didn't offer the show that they deserved, so tomorrow we really want to do it,'' Riveiro states.
Though they still progressed to the final of the Wafa Wafa cup, thanks to their 2-1 away win, it was Bucs' third successive 1-0 defeat against Stellies after being beaten by Jwaneng and Mamelodi Sundown in the Champions League and in the domestic league respectively. Bucs will meet Down in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 7.
Pirates welcome Galaxy challenge amid CAF exit fears
Three successive losses no concern for Riveiro
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
Orlando Pirates tactician Jose Riveiro views their crucial fixture v Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy as a perfect opportunity to demonstrate their resilience after losing the away leg.
Pirates lost the away leg of this CAF Champions League second preliminary round tie, nearly two weeks ago, 1-0. The second leg is at Orlando Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
“It's a home game against a good team, who's already leading 1-0. It's a challenge but we love challenges. This one is an opportunity to prove that even in difficult circumstances we can make it, we can be our best version,'' Riveiro told the media before their training session at Rand Stadium yesterday.
The Spaniard, who's already won the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup since joining Pirates in July 2022, emphasised that they'd put the first leg behind them as they aim to write an “important piece” of history by reaching the group stages of the Champions League.
“What happened in Botswana is in the past and tomorrow [today] we have the opportunity to write an important piece in the club's history for our future. The players really want to go to the group stages and test themselves against the best teams on the continent,'' the Pirates coach said.
Riveiro also wants to use tonight's fixture to soothe the pain they subjected a half-capacity crowd to when they lost 1-0 against Stellenbosch in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Orlando Stadium last Sunday.
“Tomorrow [tonight], more than the result, is about having the opportunity to forget the last game as soon as possible with a good result and a good convincing performance in front of our fans. Last time [against Stellies] we played in front of a good crowd and we didn't offer the show that they deserved, so tomorrow we really want to do it,'' Riveiro states.
Though they still progressed to the final of the Wafa Wafa cup, thanks to their 2-1 away win, it was Bucs' third successive 1-0 defeat against Stellies after being beaten by Jwaneng and Mamelodi Sundown in the Champions League and in the domestic league respectively. Bucs will meet Down in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 7.
We don't go into matches thinking about early goal, says Bucs skipper before CAF duel
Tso calls for Erasmus, Makhaula to lift 'poor' Bucs
Depleted Stellies seek another Gauteng scalp
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos