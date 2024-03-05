Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula says he is grateful for the opportunity to play for the Buccaneers. He admits being frustrated while not playing for the club last year.
Makhaula, who joined the Buccaneers from AmaZulu last year, found the going tough at the club as injuries kept him out from the team. He, however, didn't lose hope as he knew his chance will come.
The midfielder said despite not playing, he put his trust in God.
"I kept on fighting [for a place in the starting XI]. I had a chat with the chairman [Irvin Khoza] and he said to me, 'don't worry, just focus on yourself and everything will be fine'. I guess the right time came with the Africa Cup of Nations break ... and I'm playing now."
In the last three matches against Mamelodi Sundowns, Crystal Lake and Polokwane City, the 34-year-old started all the matches but has warned that he is still far from reaching his full potential.
"I'm not yet where I want to be. It's just about getting game time and minutes at the moment. And I enjoy it because the last three games I played well," he said. "So I'm not back yet, but I'm coming. The unfortunate part is that injuries disturbed me at the beginning of the season, but I will be there.
"When I arrived here, I did manage to play 10 games, but unfortunately I didn't play the Nedbank Cup final. Starting the pre-season with the guys, we went to Spain and I got injured and when I tried to come back, I got injured again.
" The real Makhaula is not yet back like I said, but he is coming back slowly because the competition here is stiff. Once you lose focus, someone will take it [opportunity]."
The midfielder hopes to start again when Pirates host Cape Town Spurs in the DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Makhaula sees a brighter future at Bucs
Midfielder steps up after injury woes
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
