×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Larsen's relieved team's not fighting relegation

Possibility of promotion surprises Magesi coach

05 March 2024 - 08:18
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Bafedile Baloyi of Magesi and Tshepho Mashiloane of Baroka battle for the ball on Sunday.
Bafedile Baloyi of Magesi and Tshepho Mashiloane of Baroka battle for the ball on Sunday.
Image: Philip Maeta

Magesi coach Clinton Larsen has played down his side’s promotion credentials despite topping the standings after beating provincial foes Baroka at the weekend, insisting he was only pleased that they're now safe from the chop.

Edmore Chirambadare and Wonderboy Makhubu scored the goals that helped Magesi outwit Baroka 2-0 at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday. “I think we are now safe from relegation. Relegation has been a big worry for this club in its history… 2016, we got relegated, last season we fought relegation,” Larsen said.

“Now we have 36 points, I don’t think even if we lose 10 games we will be relegated, that’s the first point. The second point is we are a very small club, a very humble club, hard working individuals and we are punching above our weight.”

Larsen also emphasised that former Premiership sides such as Baroka, Maritzburg United, University of Pretoria and Marumo Gallants have an edge over Magesi in the race for promotion. Even so, the former Bloemfontein Celtic tacticians couldn’t stop raving about his troops’ for buying into his philosophy and for having a great mentality.

“We knew it was going to be a tough season, when you look at the teams that we are up against, the experience they got from being in the PSL previously… the Barokas of this world, the Maritzburgs, the AmaTuks, the Marumos and then a small team like Magesi have to work smarter in order to compete with these teams,” Larsen stated.

“We’ve got to really sweat blood in order to compete because we are not as big as these clubs but we have a special group of players… credit must go to them for buying into the way we want to play, the fighting spirit and the fitness [of the team] is unbelievable… we are the only team in this league that can press for ninety minutes and that comes down to the level of fitness.”

Results

Rover 0-0 AmaTuks; Magesi 2-0 Baroka; JDR 3-2 Upington; Casric 0-2 Leopards; Callies 1-0 Marumo; Venda 1-2 Orbit; Maritzburg 1-0 La Masia;  Milford 1-3 Lions

Mbatha plans to make his Bucs’ stay permanent

After impressing in his first two matches for Orlando Pirates, midfielder Thalente Mbatha is keen to make his loan move permanent at the club and ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Makhaula sees a brighter future at Bucs

Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula says he is  grateful for the opportunity to play for the Buccaneers. He admits being frustrated while ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Johnson urges his troops to put up hands for party

Amid a lacklustre start to the year, Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has urged his troops to finally come to the party and perform better ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court