Larsen's relieved team's not fighting relegation

Magesi coach Clinton Larsen has played down his side’s promotion credentials despite topping the standings after beating provincial foes Baroka at the weekend, insisting he was only pleased that they're now safe from the chop.
Edmore Chirambadare and Wonderboy Makhubu scored the goals that helped Magesi outwit Baroka 2-0 at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday. “I think we are now safe from relegation. Relegation has been a big worry for this club in its history… 2016, we got relegated, last season we fought relegation,” Larsen said.
“Now we have 36 points, I don’t think even if we lose 10 games we will be relegated, that’s the first point. The second point is we are a very small club, a very humble club, hard working individuals and we are punching above our weight.”
Larsen also emphasised that former Premiership sides such as Baroka, Maritzburg United, University of Pretoria and Marumo Gallants have an edge over Magesi in the race for promotion. Even so, the former Bloemfontein Celtic tacticians couldn’t stop raving about his troops’ for buying into his philosophy and for having a great mentality.
“We knew it was going to be a tough season, when you look at the teams that we are up against, the experience they got from being in the PSL previously… the Barokas of this world, the Maritzburgs, the AmaTuks, the Marumos and then a small team like Magesi have to work smarter in order to compete with these teams,” Larsen stated.
“We’ve got to really sweat blood in order to compete because we are not as big as these clubs but we have a special group of players… credit must go to them for buying into the way we want to play, the fighting spirit and the fitness [of the team] is unbelievable… we are the only team in this league that can press for ninety minutes and that comes down to the level of fitness.”
Results
Rover 0-0 AmaTuks; Magesi 2-0 Baroka; JDR 3-2 Upington; Casric 0-2 Leopards; Callies 1-0 Marumo; Venda 1-2 Orbit; Maritzburg 1-0 La Masia; Milford 1-3 Lions
Larsen's relieved team's not fighting relegation
Possibility of promotion surprises Magesi coach
Image: Philip Maeta
