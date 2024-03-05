Mbatha plans to make his Bucs’ stay permanent

After impressing in his first two matches for Orlando Pirates, midfielder Thalente Mbatha is keen to make his loan move permanent at the club and plans to do his all to make sure he stays on.
The midfielder joined the Buccaneers from SuperSport United on a six-month loan in January, and the Soweto Giants have the option to purchase the 23-year-old outright at the end of the season.
Mbatha impressed against Crystal Lake in the Nedbank Cup last month and Polokwane City in the DStv Premiership game at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
“I’m hoping to get as much game time as I can so that I become a better player and build my confidence ... I hope to make the deal permanent because they [Pirates] are a big institution,” Mbatha told the media during the club’s press conference on Monday.
“What I could say is that when I left SuperSport, I told myself that I didn’t want to make the same mistakes I made there. You speak to coaches and they tell you what you lack and what you must improve on. When I came here, I had an idea of where I must improve. I could say that playing my football here is something that the coach [Jose Riveiro] likes ...”
The midfielder added that he was shocked when he received a call from the Soweto Giants telling him to come to training the following day after they clinched a deal with SuperSport.
“I was at home when I received a call from the club saying they wanted my services. At that moment I was confused. I didn’t know what it actually meant,” he said. “I was told that I will move to Pirates by the club [SuperSport] and they [Pirates] said I must come to training the following day.
“After receiving the call, I went straight to tell my mother that I have to come to Joburg although it was at short notice as I was told to join Bucs following day.”
Mbatha also revealed that he wants to learn from experienced players like Miguel Timm, Makhehlene Makhaula and Thabang Monare, players he’s competing with in the midfield.
Mbatha plans to make his Bucs’ stay permanent
Midfielder hopes to make most of six-month loan from SuperSport
Image: Philip Maeta
