Johnson urges his troops to put up hands for party

Amid a lacklustre start to the year, Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has urged his troops to finally come to the party and perform better than they’ve done in the past three games when they host struggling Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Chiefs head into this game very low in confidence after failing to score in all the three games they’ve played this year against Royal AM, Milford and Moroka Swallows. With Arrows also going through a massive slump, Chiefs hope to use this game to redeem themselves ahead of Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at the same venue.
“We know that this game is very important for us and from now on we will treat each and every game like a cup final. The players have to put up their hands and play better than we did today [on Saturday against Swallows],” Johnson said.
“We need to pick ourselves up. We will try by all means to get the three points against Golden Arrows. We will play the best football we can play in order to win the game.”
Chiefs will be without one of their key defenders in Edmilson Dove after he was sent off against the Birds. Njabulo Ngcobo, who was introduced soon after Dove was red-carded, is expected to start alongside Given Msimango at the heart of defence.
Arrows head into this game having lost 10 games on the trot, with their last win coincidentally against Chiefs back in October at home. Amakhosi's interim coach has insinuated that Arrows’ struggles will count for nothing, quipping that every team that face Chiefs “go to five sangomas” in trying to emphasise that Arrows will come highly motivated.
“Every time we play someone who is in a worse position than us, we seem to struggle. Everybody who plays Chiefs and not only now, but since the last eight years, when teams play Chiefs they always put up their hand ... and instead of going to one sangoma they go to five,” Johnson said.
Fixtures (all 7.30pm)
Today: AmaZulu v Swallows, King Zwelithini; CPT City v Stellenbosch, Cape Town; Chiefs v Arrows, FNB
Tomorrow: Pirates v Spurs, Orlando; Chippa v Bay, Nelson Mandela Bay; Sekhukhune v Royal, Peter Mokaba; Galaxy v Sundowns, Mbombela
Saturday: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB Stadium, 3.30pm; Stellenbosch v CPT Spurs, Danie Craven Stadium 5.30pm; Swallows v Sekhukhune, Dobsonville, 5.30pm; SuperSport v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5.30pm; Sundowns v Chippa, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 8pm; Richards Bay v Galaxy, 8pm
Sunday: Polokwane v Arrows, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3.30pm; Royal v CPT City, Harry Gwala Stadium, 5.45pm
Johnson urges his troops to put up hands for party
Chiefs coach expects struggling Arrows to be sharper
Image: BackpagePix
Amid a lacklustre start to the year, Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has urged his troops to finally come to the party and perform better than they’ve done in the past three games when they host struggling Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Chiefs head into this game very low in confidence after failing to score in all the three games they’ve played this year against Royal AM, Milford and Moroka Swallows. With Arrows also going through a massive slump, Chiefs hope to use this game to redeem themselves ahead of Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at the same venue.
“We know that this game is very important for us and from now on we will treat each and every game like a cup final. The players have to put up their hands and play better than we did today [on Saturday against Swallows],” Johnson said.
“We need to pick ourselves up. We will try by all means to get the three points against Golden Arrows. We will play the best football we can play in order to win the game.”
Chiefs will be without one of their key defenders in Edmilson Dove after he was sent off against the Birds. Njabulo Ngcobo, who was introduced soon after Dove was red-carded, is expected to start alongside Given Msimango at the heart of defence.
Arrows head into this game having lost 10 games on the trot, with their last win coincidentally against Chiefs back in October at home. Amakhosi's interim coach has insinuated that Arrows’ struggles will count for nothing, quipping that every team that face Chiefs “go to five sangomas” in trying to emphasise that Arrows will come highly motivated.
“Every time we play someone who is in a worse position than us, we seem to struggle. Everybody who plays Chiefs and not only now, but since the last eight years, when teams play Chiefs they always put up their hand ... and instead of going to one sangoma they go to five,” Johnson said.
Fixtures (all 7.30pm)
Today: AmaZulu v Swallows, King Zwelithini; CPT City v Stellenbosch, Cape Town; Chiefs v Arrows, FNB
Tomorrow: Pirates v Spurs, Orlando; Chippa v Bay, Nelson Mandela Bay; Sekhukhune v Royal, Peter Mokaba; Galaxy v Sundowns, Mbombela
Saturday: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB Stadium, 3.30pm; Stellenbosch v CPT Spurs, Danie Craven Stadium 5.30pm; Swallows v Sekhukhune, Dobsonville, 5.30pm; SuperSport v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5.30pm; Sundowns v Chippa, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 8pm; Richards Bay v Galaxy, 8pm
Sunday: Polokwane v Arrows, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3.30pm; Royal v CPT City, Harry Gwala Stadium, 5.45pm
Ex-Safa deputy president accuses Jordaan of bullying
Johnson worried by Chiefs' lack of scoring
Middendorp not carried away by two successive wins
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos