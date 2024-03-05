My ambition is limitless, I just want to keep going – Lerena

World Boxing Council (WBC) bridgerweight interim boxing champion Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena says his main objective about his involvement in the fistic sport is to make money, provide for his family and continue with his legacy.
The former horse-racing champion jockey and a married father of three was responding to a question about his real intention because the expectation is that he will pay attention in the bridgerweight where he is at the doorstep of fighting for the actual title.
Lerena will instead be involved in a heavyweight bout at Kingdom Arena in Riyad, Saudi Arabia, on Friday night.
“I will be fighting between the two weight divisions,” said Lerena, who is already in Saudi Arabia with his trainer Peter Smith.
“It’s about getting the biggest fights, no matter the division. My ambition is limitless. I just want to keep going and achieve as much as I can with the time I’ve got.
“How much time I have, I don’t know and I don’t even think about the end of the road but achieving in the time I’ve got. That means more championships, bigger fights and lucrative paydays ... but I want to keep achieving and doing well for my legacy.”
In his failed attempt to win the WBA heavyweight belt against Daniel Dubois in 2022, Lerena earned R7m.
“It’s about fighting on the biggest world boxing card in the world,” he said in reference to Friday night show, which pits vastly experienced former WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Fransis Ngannou, who is a novice of only one boxing match.
In Riyad, Lerena will face an undefeated prospect from Australia who has eight wins from as many fights.
Their fight will form part of the event that will be headlined by the eagerly awaited heavyweight clash between Englishman Joshua and Ngannou, a mixed-martial arts star from Cameroon who is based in France.
Chinese Zhilei Zhang will face Kiwi Joseph Parker for the WBO interim heavyweight belt as the co-main event.
Saudi Arabia is steadily becoming home for super bouts and boxers are getting paid huge purse monies.
Ngannou, who was trained by Mike Tyson, earned $10m (about R190m) for the fight he lost by a split points decision to Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia in October last year. Fury, the current WBC heavyweight world champ, walked away with $50m.
Ngannou’s manager Marquel was quoted as saying his charge would make over $10m while Joshua's purse money is estimated around £31m. Lerena would, however, not divulge his purse money.
