Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis marked her 100th match in charge in style as they beat Burkina Faso 2-0 [3-1 in aggregate] on Monday to qualify for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco next year.
Linda Motlhalo and Nicole Michael scored either side of the half to help Banyana qualify for the Wafcon, where they will look to defend their title they won last year.
After becoming the most capped African player by beating Egyptian legend Ahmed Hassan, Banyana defender Janine van Wyk was substituted in the seventh minute with Lebohang Ramalepe.
Van Wyk is now the most capped player with 185 appearances as she broke the record previously held by Hassan.
Banyana came into the match with a slight advantage after scoring an away goal during their 1-1 draw in the first leg in Ivory Coast last Thursday.
And they started the better of the two as they settled quickly in hot conditions and looked to capitalise earlier on.
They had chances to break the deadlock, but Hildah Magaia and Karabo Dhlamini could not convert earlier on.
Burkina Faso also had their best chance to open the scoring in the 23rd minute when Limata Nikiema was set through on goal, but Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart was alert as she went out and held on the ball before striker could unleash a shot.
The match became scrappy towards the end of the first half and it was the lackluster performance from Banyana as they could find their rhythm.
The hosts were better in the second half and applied pressure and it was not long before Burkina Faso cracked as they conceded a penalty 10 minutes in when Rasmata Sawadogo handled the ball inside the box.
Motlhalo converted from the spot kick to make it 1-0. It was one-way traffic in the second half as Thembi Kgatlana and Michael came close to increasing the lead.
Michael netted Banyana’s second late in the second half against a run of play to make sure Banyana win and qualify for the Wafcon.
Banyana make it glorious day for SA, Ellis and Janine
Coach gets her century as win secures path to Wafcon finals
Image: Gallo Images/Christiaan Kotze
